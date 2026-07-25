LeBron James' 76ers Signing Puts Spotlight on Raptors with DeMar DeRozan

The Toronto Raptors are feeling the domino effect of LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

LeBron's decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and head back to the east coast to join the 76ers is a moment that will shake up the league in a number of different ways. When it specifically comes to Toronto, it changes how they may feel about the next moves for other teams around the league.

Raptors Have Decision to Make on DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan during the first quarter against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are among the teams that are interested in signing DeRozan, bringing him back to the team that he played for from 2009 to 2018. There are a couple of obstacles in Toronto's way to sign DeRozan, including the incomplete trade for Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The potential deal with the Clippers is forcing the Raptors to essentially pause other potential transactions. The Raptors have to operate under the guise that the deal won't go through, which means they will be limited to how much they can sign DeRozan for. A minimum contract for DeRozan would put the Raptors over the first apron, which is a move they likely won't do.

DeRozan is seen as a prime Plan B for teams that fell short in the LeBron sweepstakes, and the Miami Heat could be the biggest threat to sign him.

DeRozan Receiving Interest from Raptors, Heat

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors' interest in DeRozan is likely more about having him on board than about signing him. Meanwhile, the Heat's interest stems from a different place, as they need a shooting guard to create alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in their new offense.

The Heat will now likely turn their focus towards signing DeRozan after coming up short in signing LeBron. That could put pressure on the Raptors to offer a contract, but the Heat might be able to offer more than what Toronto can at this time.

DeRozan might wait a bit before officially signing his next contract to try and see what will happen with the Raptors following the Leonard trade saga, but chances are that he wants to move forward and figure out his living situation ahead of the season.

There are other teams that could swoop in and sign him, but the Heat look like the biggest threat to rob Raptors fans of a DeRozan reunion with the city.

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