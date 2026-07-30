The Latest Kawhi Leonard Update Could Kill Raptors Trade

The Toronto Raptors should be shaking in their boots after the latest update to the league's investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in regards to circumventing the salary cap.

"The NBA investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027 if the parties don't agree on the findings or any proposed settlement that involves punishing the team," ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes wrote.

What This Means for Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors agreed in principle to a trade with the Clippers that would have sent Gradey, Dick (~$7.1 million), and Brandon Ingram ($40 million), along with multiple first-round picks to Los Angeles for Leonard ($50.3 million). The deal could not be processed until the new league year began on July 6.

Between June 30 and July 6, the trade could not be processed due to the investigation into the Clippers paying Leonard with money through a sponsorship that violates NBA rules.

The NBA won't approve this deal until the investigation into Leonard has concluded. Once news regarding this was reported, it was speculated that it would only take a couple of weeks to complete. There was also a low amount of suspicion that it would result in Leonard's contract being completely voided, which would have nixed the trade altogether.

The investigation is taking longer than expected, and now there's potential for this to turn into a 2027 ending, which obviously is after the start of the next season in October.

The trade can still be completed after the investigation is over, but the Raptors and Clippers made the deal hoping it would go into effect before the start of next season. This means Ingram and Dick would remain with the Raptors, while the Clippers would still have Leonard.

The Raptors have been operating as though the trade will be able to be completed, but if the trade comes through, they will have 13 players on their 15-man roster. The Raptors need to have a minimum of 14 players during the regular season, so they will need to go out and sign another player. If the trade doesn't go through, they remain with 14 players and can operate under the first apron.

This Could Go From Bad to Ugly

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have built their entire team around this transaction. The offseason has been centered around Leonard's arrival, and for all of that to go away would be absolutely catastrophic for the Raptors. They would be essentially running it back with the same team in an Eastern Conference where a lot of teams improved, and there should be more than 10 teams that could legitimately make the playoffs.

The Raptors did finish with the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and won 46 games this season, so they will still field a competitive roster. The feelings that could stem from Ingram and Dick about being traded to the team that actively did not want you could have ripple effects on the team's chemistry.

Ingram and Dick can both become free agents in 2027, so the Raptors could look to trade them in other deals if they don't receive clarity on the Leonard investigation before the start of the season.

This isn't guaranteed to completely not work out for the Raptors, but there's a reason they made the trade. To miss out on their biggest move would be incredibly disappointing.

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