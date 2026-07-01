Projecting the Raptors' New Starting Lineup After the Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors' reunion with Kawhi Leonard is official.

Leonard's homecoming comes after trade rumors started to heat up over the past couple days. After sending a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Raptors immediately changed the direction of the organization.

The attention now shifts to what the Raptors starting lineup will look like.

Raptors New Starting Lineup

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) talks to forward RJ Barrett (9) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) and forward Brandon Ingram (3) during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The likeliest projection features Immanuel Quickley at point guard, RJ Barrett at shooting guard, the newly acquired Kawhi Leonard at small forward, Scottie Barnes at power forward, and Jakob Poeltl at centre. With this lineup, Toronto projects to field their most talented lineup since Leonard was last on the team during Toronto's NBA championship run in 2019.

Leonard will immediately become the Raptors go-to scorer in the half court. Scottie Barnes has developed into an All-Star, and will undoubtedly continue to improve as he is only 24 years old. However, Kawhi Leonard is a reliable isolation scorer, and as a player who is able to create his own offense, he fills a huge hole in this Raptors team.

With Leonard in the fold, Barnes no longer needs to carry the entire offensive burden every night. Instead, he can focus on creating opportunities for his teammates and attacking mismatches, rather than trying to create on his own in crunch time. This new backcourt duo also gives the Raptors a forward duo with a level of defensive versatility that few teams can boast.

Of course, the deal still carries a level of risk as well.

How Raptors Will Replace Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick

Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) looks on against the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ingram and Dick were both valuable pieces of what the Raptors were building. Ingram averaged 21.5 points per game last season while shooting just over 38 per cent from beyond the arc. Dick averaged 9.2 points per game across his career, but he is only 22 years old, meaning he is still yet to enter his prime.

Additionally, health will remain a huge story around this trade. Since Leonard left the Raptors, the success of his teams has largely depended on his availability. He has appeared in 60 games only twice out of seven seasons since leaving the Raptors, and with him turning 35 years old yesterday, his durability is certainly a question.

Regardless, if Leonard is able to stay on the floor, the Raptors will undoubtedly be a top team in the East next year. The Raptors didn't make this trade just to reunite with a franchise legend, but to build a team that will be able to go toe to toe with any team in the NBA.

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