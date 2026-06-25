LaMelo Ball Trade Interest Could Spell Trouble For Raptors' Immanuel Quickley

The Toronto Raptors have spent the last two seasons trying to build around Scottie Barnes. Additions like Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley were enough to lead the Raptors to their first playoff berth since the 2021-22 season.

While Toronto is undoubtedly happy to have the playoff drought broken, they have their sights set much higher than a first-round exit. Reports emerged that the Raptors were interested in acquiring All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Raptors to the punch, acquiring him in a trade for Naz Reid and future draft capital. With Ball off the market, the Raptors will pivot, which could mean the end of Quickley's tenure in Toronto.

Why The Raptors Might Trade Quickley

Mar 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This move would represent a huge risk for Toronto. Quickley has proven to be a great fit for the Raptors, averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 assists per game in 70 appearances with Toronto.

When healthy, Quickley is pretty close to the ideal point guard the Raptors want. He can create his own shot, score from all three levels and provide the right amount of energy on the court. While he was primarily healthy for most of the season, Quickley missed the entire playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which hurt his chances of solidifying his spot in the Raptors' core for the future.

Quickley also missed 49 games during the 2024-25 campaign with a partial tear of his UCL.

The Raptors may feel that there is a more reliable fit out on the open market. That could have been Ball, but the Hornets found a trade that they preferred over what Toronto could have offered. It remains to be seen if the Raptors were ever truly in the Ball sweepstakes, and it's possible we will never truly know, but the report of their interest suggests they may look for another trade.

Championship teams are very rarely built from safe moves, and trading Quickley would certainly represent a risk for Toronto. However, if the Raptors are serious about accelerating their timeline while Barnes and the rest of their young core are entering their prime, then it's important for them to explore every possible avenue to improve the team as they try to take the next step as a franchise.

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