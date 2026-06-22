Ranking the Raptors' Last 10 First-Round Picks Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are picking at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Over the last decade, the Raptors have had a mixed bag of luck in the first round, taking some important players in the franchise's history, but also a couple of busts. Here's a ranking of the Raptors' last 10 first-round selections.

10. Bruno Caboclo

Toronto Raptors forward Bruno Caboclo poses for pictures during media day at BioSteel Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Caboclo remains one of the biggest draft swings of the Masai Ujiri era. The Raptors bet on his potential when they selected him 20th overall in 2014, but the development never happened in Toronto.

Most fans probably remember the "two years away from being two years away" quote more than anything he actually did on the court.

9. Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The reality is that Dick is still early in his career. After averaging 14.4 points per game in the 2024-25 season, he experienced a severe drop in minutes and production this past season as he averaged only six points per game in just 14 minutes per game.

There’s still plenty of room for growth, as Dick is only 22. But for now, he can’t be any higher than 9th on this list.

8. Malachi Flynn

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn drives to the net against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Flynn never quite found his footing in Toronto.

After three lackluster seasons, Flynn was shipped out of Toronto in the deal that brought RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Both of whom have become important parts of the Raptors' current core. When considering the roles both Quickley and Barrett will play for the team going forward, Flynn deserves the No. 8 spot.

Out of the 10 players mentioned in this article, he is also one of the two who have scored 50 points in one game, with the other one coming from the player ranked at the top of the list.

7. Delon Wright

Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright arrives against the Toronto Raptors. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Wright is one of those players whose value becomes clearer with time. He wasn't a star. He wasn't a future All-Star. He was simply a good NBA player who carved out a lengthy career.

More importantly, he became part of the package Toronto sent to Memphis in exchange for Marc Gasol. Without Gasol, the Raptors might not have that championship in 2019. That alone gives Wright a meaningful place in Raptors history.

6. Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Walter has only been in the league for two years, meaning the only problem is that we've only seen a small sample size from him.

He established himself as a playoff riser while averaging 11.1 points and two steals per game in the playoffs for the Raptors after starting five of seven games in their series loss to the Cavaliers.

A few years from now he could be a couple spots higher on the list. For now, this is the right spot for Walter.

5. Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles reacts after a collision with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This ranking will probably age poorly one way or another.

Murray-Boyles was another playoff riser for the Raptors. He averaged 14.4 points and 6 rebounds off the bench for the Raptors as a rookie against the Cavs. As if that weren't impressive enough, he also did this while shooting 65.6 per cent from the field and being a plus defender.

For now, he lands right in the middle of the list, but don’t be surprised to see him ranked higher next year.

4. Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl during warm up before game three of the first round. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This is an easy ranking to roll your eyes at.

Poeltl was an alright backup centre for his first two seasons with the Raptors. But his most notable value comes from being dealt to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. We all know how that ended.

One championship later, Poeltl eventually found his way back to the Raptors. He has never been the flashiest guy on the court, and while he may not be among the most popular Raptors of all time, Toronto does not have a championship without him.

3. OG Anunoby

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby warms up before a game against the Toronto Raptors. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Speaking of championships…

Anunoby might not have played a single playoff minute of the Raptors' championship run, but he got better in each of his 6+ seasons with the Raptors. His final full season in Toronto back in 2022 saw him average 16.8 points and 5 rebounds per game. This was on top of leading the league in steals and finishing 7th in DPOY voting while making the 2nd team All-Defensive Team

Toronto ended up trading him to the Knicks along with Malachi Flynn, but he is undeniably a top-three player on this list.

2. Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes argues a call with referee Nick Buchert. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Barnes has already accomplished enough to earn this spot.

Barnes is an All-Star and the face of the Raptors franchise. He has quickly established himself as the player the Raptors are building around going forward.

He won rookie of the year while averaging 15-8-4 and has continued to get better every season, culminating this past season when he became an all-star and received DPOY votes in just his fifth year in the NBA.

Following the common theme on this list, Barnes was also a playoff riser this year. He averaged 24-6-8 against the Cavs, and almost got the job done on the road in Game 7.

With next year only being his age-25 season, the sky is the limit. One day he might be number one on the list, but for now…

1. Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam in the second half against the Miami Heat. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If you've made it this far, you probably knew who was going to be number one.

The Raptors selected Siakam with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. What followed was one of the greatest player development stories in franchise history.

Siakam went from a raw prospect off the bench to an NBA champion, two-time All-NBA selection, and six-time All-Star. During Toronto's championship season, he averaged 19 points per game and scored 26 points in the title-clinching Game 6 against the Warriors.

One day, Barnes might challenge him for this spot.

For now, though, Siakam has more than earned the top spot on the list.

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