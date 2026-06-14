OG Anunoby Extends Former Raptors' Championship Streak to Seven Seasons

After the New York Knicks overcame a double-digit deficit for the fourth time in five NBA Finals games to secure a championship over the San Antonio Spurs, former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby became the latest ex-Raptor to win a title.

This was Anunoby’s second time hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy and his first time in seven years when he was a member of the Raptors’ 2019 championship squad.

Anunoby's Heroics Help Extend Raptors Streak

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby arrives at the arena before game five of the 2026 NBA Finals. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Anunoby was traded from the Raptors to the Knicks in December 2023 after spending his first six and a half seasons with Toronto. He then signed an extension with New York in July 2024. With the inclusion of a fully guaranteed $212.5M paid out across five years, the contract was heavily scrutinized by many as an overpay.

However, his strong defensive presence throughout the Knicks' playoff run, on top of a game-winning tip-in to close out Game 4 of the NBA Finals, has shown the world that he is worth every penny in year two.

OG became the ninth former Raptors player to win a championship since 2019. However, both Phil Handy (2020 Lakers) and Popeye Jones (2023 Nuggets) won NBA championships as coaches after leaving Toronto.

Handy was an assistant coach for the Raptors for just one season, that being their 2018-19 championship season, while Popeye was with the Raptors as a player from 1996-1998 before he segued his 11-year playing career into an 18+ year coaching career.

Here's the full list of former Raptors to win a championship since 2019:

2020 Los Angeles Lakers: Danny Green and Phil Handy

2021 Milwaukee Bucks: P.J. Tucker and Jordan Nwora

2022 Golden State Warriors: Otto Porter Jr.

2023 Denver Nuggets: Bruce Brown and Popeye Jones

2024 Boston Celtics: Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk

2025 Oklahoma City Thunder: Branden Carlson*

2026 New York Knicks: OG Anunoby

*With Raptors on a two-way contract

The Spurs are viewed as a current title favourite along the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2026-27 season, and San Antonio currently has former Raptors Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo on the roster.

Oklahoma City does not have a former Raptor on its roster currently. But the Boston Celtics have two former Raptors in Chris Boucher and Ron Harper Jr. If they remain on the roster next season, they could extend this streak to eight seasons.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.