The expectations of the Toronto Raptors have changed drastically over the last 365 days. The focus has now shifted to whether the Raptors have a realistic path to a top four seed in the playoffs, in addition to what a potential first-round matchup will look like.

Last year at this time, the conversations were centered around the Raptors potential to fight for a spot in the Play-In Tournament and potentially clinch their first playoff berth since the 2021-22 season. Following a surprising finish as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the emergence of several members of Toronto's young core, expectations have skyrocketed.

The biggest question the Raptors may be facing is not whether or not they have improved as a team. But rather whether or not the expectations for the team have grown faster than the team itself.

The Raptors Have Earned More Optimism

Feb 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) smiles during warm up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have given fans legitimate reasons for optimism. There is significantly more offensive talent throughout the rotation, with players like Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter emerging during Toronto's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scottie Barnes has also continued to develop into a two-way star alongside RJ Barrett, who is coming off of the best basketball of his career in the playoffs last season. Barrett averaged 24.1 points per game during the first-round series against the Cavs compared to 19.3 points per game during the regular season.

These improvements have naturally raised expectations for the Raptors next season. Instead of wondering whether Toronto can sneak into the playoffs, the expectation is a playoff berth. Many even expect the Raptors to be a serious threat to win the Eastern Conference, especially if Kawhi Leonard ends up joining the team.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, but our team knows there is still a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to continuing to build and win with the Raptors. We will keep growing, keep working together and stay committed to getting better every day as we reach for our goal of an NBA championship,” Darko Rajaković said via Sportsnet insider Michael Grange.

The Eastern Conference Won't Make it Easy

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fights for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest obstacle heading into next season is that the Raptors are not improving in a vacuum. The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat all enter next season expecting a playoff berth as well. There are also plenty of other teams in the East that can make some noise if everything falls into place.

Toronto is also relying heavily on internal development to become more competitive next year. With the Leonard trade still in limbo, the Raptors biggest addition this offseason was Kyle Anderson. This means the Raptors will likely boast a very similar rotation to last season, with Anderson replacing Sandro Mamukelashvili, who joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

Progress Doesn't Have to Mean Contention

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) listens to Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic in the third quarter against Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raptors fans do not necessarily have to lower their expectations. A healthy roster with continued growth from Barnes and the presence of Kawhi Leonard gives the Raptors a real shot to compete with the top dogs in the East.

However, there are still questions that remain unanswered as the season begins. The biggest of which is what will happen with Leonard, but there are also questions about the Raptors ability to match up at the centre position, in addition to how big of a step forward the rookies and second year players can take.

Becoming a championship contender is not necessary to validate the excitement surrounding this team. Continuing to build on last season's progress, and establishing themselves as a team that proves they belong in the playoff picture will allow heightened expectations to be rooted in concrete progress as opposed to hope alone.

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