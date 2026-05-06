Breaking Down the Raptors Draft Picks, Trade Possibilities

The Toronto Raptors are going into the summer with a pair of draft picks to work with.

The Raptors can use these picks to continue building a winner considering they have been successful in both the first and second round in recent drafts. Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead were all in the Raptors' rotation for the playoff run after being part of the team's previous two draft classes.

Here's a look at each pick they have in this year's draft and what they can expect with each selection:

No. 19

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raptors landed the No. 19 overall pick after winning a random draw tiebreaker against the Atlanta Hawks following a 46-36 regular season finish. The Raptors can find a supporting cast member to help aid the core with this pick in the draft.

Early mock drafts have linked Toronto to prospects like Michigan’s Aday Mara, a 7-3 centre who provides elite size, or Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, whose perimeter shooting could offer insurance if the team explores trades for other wing players.

At this range, Toronto's goal is to find a player who doesn't necessarily need the ball to be effective, but can amplify the stars already on the floor.

No. 50

Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Historically, the Raptors have found significant value in the late second round, and pick No. 50 offers another chance to find a developmental diamond in the rough. Current consensus boards suggest the Raptors may look for experienced collegiate seniors at this stage to provide immediate bench depth.

Potential targets around the 50th pick include Houston’s Milos Uzan, a steady lead guard, or defensive-minded forwards like Dillon Mitchell. Given the success of previous second-rounders like Jamal Shead, Toronto will likely prioritize high-motor players who fit head coach Darko Rajaković’s developmental system.

Toronto will likely prioritize high-motor players who fit the team's culture of playing the right way and can compete for a back-end roster spot during Summer League in Las Vegas.

Trades Coming?

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While the draft provides a foundation for internal growth, the Raptors' front office could use this draft capital as ammunition for significant roster upgrades.

With No. 19 and No. 50 in hand, Toronto possesses the flexibility to either package these picks to move up in the first round or attach them to existing contracts to acquire a proven veteran who fits the Scottie Barnes timeline.

Given the team's emphasis on surrounding their core with versatile shooters and rim protection, don't be surprised if general manager Bobby Webster explores deals involving these selections to address the bench's depth or to consolidate talent ahead of a highly competitive 2026 season.

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