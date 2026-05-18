Latest on Sandro Mamukelashvili and Raptors in Free Agency

Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili is almost certain to decline his $2.8 million player option to test the open market in free agency, presenting a potential major challenge for the team.

Losing Mamukelashvili would be a major loss for head coach Darko Rajakovic's second unit and would expose a harsh reality about the Raptors' current financial flexibility.

Mamukelashvili's Career Year Helps, Hurts Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili runs up court after makes a three point basket. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The front office signed Mamukelashvili last summer on a bargain two-year, $5.26 million deal. He responded by putting together the most impactful season of his career, operating as the premier steal of the free agency class.

When he was on the floor, the Raptors outscored opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions.

His improvements this season highlight why he has completely outgrown his current contract.

Stat 2024-25 with Spurs 2025-26 with Raptors Points per game 6.3 11.2 Rebounds per game 3.1 4.9 Assists per game 0.8 1.9 3-point percentage 37.3% 38.9% Minutes per game 11.2 21.9 Games played (starts) 61 (0) 80 (13)

Mamukelashvili's Impending Exit Hurts Raptors

Mamukelashvili functions as a stretch centre and playmaking hub that Rajakovic’s system relies on. His 63.7 true shooting percentage makes him an elite backup big man. Replacing a high-IQ frontcourt passer who shoots nearly 39 per cent from deep is incredibly difficult on a limited budget.

Because Mamukelashvili has only spent one season in Toronto, the Raptors do not hold his Bird rights. This means the Raptors cannot exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. They are entirely restricted to using a portion of their mid-level exception (MLE) or the bi-annual exception (BAE).

With a tightening cap environment and heavy financial commitments already tied to the core roster, and looming extension discussions for RJ Barrett, the Raptors cannot easily match aggressive offers.

Teams like the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic have the full mid-level exceptions to work with and are possibly looking at Mamukelashvili as a prime target. Rival front offices can realistically offer him three to four times the salary he earned this past season.

While Mamukelashvili expresses a desire to return to a competitive playoff environment in Toronto, teams may offer too much money for him to turn down.

How Mamukelashvili Affects Rest of Raptors' Plans

If Mamukelashvili walks in free agency, it forces general manager Bobby Webster to pivot. Instead of using the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on a developmental wing or a high-floor guard, the front office may have to prioritize finding his replacement.

Losing the top-performing value contract on the roster weakens bench depth and leaves the Raptors scrambling to replace elite efficiency with little to work with.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.