The Brutal Dilemma That Will Define the Raptors' Offseason

The Toronto Raptors just proved they belong back in the postseason conversation, but the job is not finished.

Behind a rejuvenated core featuring Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram, the Raptors achieved a 46-36 record and qualified as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

However, their heartbreaking Game 7 exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers exposed a massive flaw that the front office can no longer ignore.

If management wants to unlock the paint for Barnes and Barrett, they must aggressively target shooting in free agency, even if it costs a lot.

Raptors Need to Empty Pocketbooks

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors operate as an over-the-cap team, meaning they cannot simply sign a premium 3-point specialist outright. Instead, they must use the Mid-Level Exception (MLE). However, the collective bargaining agreement forces front offices to get creative.

Sandro Mamukelashvili was huge off the bench last season, providing functional size and knocking down 38.9 per cent of his 3-point attempts. Because he outplayed his $2.8 million player option, he will likely opt out of his deal to become a free agent in order to earn more money. Should he do that, retaining him will drain much of Toronto's spending abilities.

If the Raptors prioritize Mamukelashvili, they might not be able to do much else. If they let him walk and use the full depth of the MLE to hunt premium perimeter players, they trigger a restrictive hard cap at the first apron, hurting their ability to make future in-season trades.

Why 3-Point Improvement is Necessary

Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. yells at a referee for a foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Teams routinely clog the lane against the Raptors because they simply do not fear the 3-point threat.

Toronto must aggressively deploy the mid-level exception for elite floor-spacers like Tim Hardaway Jr. (40.7 per cent, 23rd in NBA) or Luke Kennard (47.8 per cent, 1st in NBA).

Signing either player requires a massive commitment. Hardaway brings veteran swagger and postseason experience, while Kennard is one of the league's most accurate sharpshooters.

Why Raptors Should Go All Out

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden battles with Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Triggering the first apron hard cap terrifies NBA front offices because it limits flexibility. However, stagnation is a place the Raptors can't afford to be in. Opposing defenses can compress the floor when the Raptors feature lineups lacking multi-positional shooting threats, stalling the development of Barnes, Barrett, Ingram and Quickley.

The Raptors already have core pieces in place, so general manager Bobby Webster needs to find specialists who can complement them. Spending the MLE on a proven, elite gunner will hurt the franchise’s flexibility, but it remains the only reasonable path forward if the Raptors want to morph from a plucky first-round exit into a legitimate threat.

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