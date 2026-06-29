The Toronto Raptors appear to be wanting a big splash at some point this offseason.

The Raptors have been linked to players like Kawhi Leonard, LaMelo Ball and Jaylen Brown, angling them to make a trade that could turn them into a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Another player that could make sense is Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who has been linked to the Raptors in the past.

His run during the 2025-26 season with the Grizzlies has muddied his future in the league, making him a polarizing trade candidate for the Raptors.

Ja Morant to the Raptors?

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks with Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant was once viewed as one of the best point guards in the game. Unfortunately, matters off the court and a decline in his play, on top of his injury history, have contributed to his trade value tanking. Morant has only played in 79 games over the last three seasons.

This past year, he averaged just 19.5 points per game, which was a step back compared to his four previous seasons where he averaged 23 points or more. Morant struggled to get into a groove with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, which led to arguably the most disappointing season of his career.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Morant needs to get his career back on track. The Raptors could be a destination, especially with his trade value lower than it's ever been.

What a Ja Morant Trade Looks Like

The Grizzlies need to trade Morant in order to start fresh with their new roster filled with young talent, including No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. They could also use this deal as an opportunity to move off of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his expiring deal worth over $21 million.

Not only do the Raptors get an all-star point guard in Morant, but they also move off of Jakob Poeltl's contract. Poeltl has four years of team control left, where he is expected to make over $100 million.

The Raptors might not want to make a trade like this without having a true contingency plan at the centre position, but they should take any chance they can get to move off of Poeltl. If Toronto has another deal for a centre lined up or if the team is willing to move Collin Murray-Boyles into the starting lineup, the Raptors should make this deal.

The Grizzlies appear ready to trade Morant to the highest bidder and the Raptors can use this as an opportunity to completely transform their on-court product and off-court financial situation.

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