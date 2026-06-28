The Toronto Raptors are looking to add some upgrades to the roster this upcoming summer.

While players like LaMelo Ball and Kawhi Leonard have already been mentioned as possible Raptors targets, another one is entering the fold: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto suggested that the Raptors could be interested in trading for Brown.

"The Raptors have been linked to several All-Star caliber players over the past calendar year, including Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, and now Brown. Toronto owns all its first-round draft picks from 2027 to 2033," Scotto wrote.

Brown to the Raptors?

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It's rare for there to be massive trades that happen within a division, but this could be one of the rare exceptions.

The Celtics could be looking to sell high on Brown after he was dangled as a possible asset in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celtics were the runners-up in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes after the Miami Heat acquired him for several players and draft picks, headlined by Tyler Herro.

The Raptors have multiple draft picks that they can hand off to the Celtics, and they also have some players that they could get in return.

Raptors Trade Idea For Jaylen Brown

In a hypothetical deal, the Raptors would almost certainly have to give up Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley. The contracts nearly match up identically, but the Celtics would have to give up one of their smaller contracts in order to make the move happen. Someone like Amari Williams, who was a second-round pick by the Celtics in 2025, could suffice. Williams only averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 22 games for the Celtics this past season.

Williams wouldn't be viewed as a solution to the team's backup centre woes, though he does stand 6-11. He gives the Raptors another big man prospect or a contract that can easily be waived after the trade.

However, the big prize for the Raptors in this trade would be Brown, who would transform their team into a contender upon arrival. Brown is an upgrade on offence compared to Ingram and he would play well off of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on the wings.

The Raptors should explore every possible avenue towards improving, and if they are willing to do anything, they might as well consider this trade.

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