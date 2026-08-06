Jeremy Lin Wants Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Trade to Happen

It's been seven years since Kawhi Leonard and Jeremy Lin were teammates, but the team had a profound impact on both of them as players as the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals.

Leonard went on to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after that season to player closer to his family in California, but the basketball gods could maneuver the 2019 Finals MVP to return to Toronto if a trade between the Raptors and Clippers gets approved.

Earlier in the offseason, the Raptors and Clippers agreed in principle on a trade that would have sent Leonard back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks. Lin is a fan of the move for Leonard and hopes the league approves the trade soon.

“I hope it happens. I hope it’s all clear with the investigation,” Lin told the Canadian Press h/t Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “Him ending his career in Toronto would be the best ending for him.”

How Kawhi Leonard Makes the Raptors Better

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not be 2019 anymore, but Leonard is still someone that can lead a team to a championship. The Raptors had gotten so close in the years leading up to the Leonard trade by making it past the first round in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but they never reached the NBA Finals. Once the Raptors made the trade, Leonard helped the Raptors win the championship.

Even in his age-34 season, Leonard had his highest scoring average of his career and proved to be a dominant force on both ends of the floor when he was healthy. Leonard could have the same effect on the Raptors in 2026 as he did in 2019. Although the Clippers missed the playoffs this past season, the supporting cast Leonard had in Los Angeles was not on the same level as the roster Toronto boasted this past season.

The reason why the Leonard trade would have such an impact on the Raptors is that he makes players around him better. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley would all benefit greatly from having Leonard on the floor. The defence he provides makes it very difficult for opposing teams to score, and it takes a lot of pressure off of everyone else.

Leonard's defence, along with Barnes, can be one of the best forward tandems in the league. It could make up for the team's lack of size in the centre position and might allow the Raptors to build smaller lineups where Barnes or Collin Murray-Boyles is at the five.

This past season, the Clippers had a 122.5 offensive rating when he was on the court and a 112.8 rating when he was off the court. The team's defensive rating was 114.4 when he was playing, but when he wasn't, it was 119.1. Simply put, Leonard makes the team better in all aspects, and bringing him to the Raptors is more than just an upgrade at one position.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.