Raptors Face an Uphill Battle in Trade Market

The Toronto Raptors have made their big swing, bringing Kawhi Leonard back to the franchise in a blockbuster deal that cost them Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and several future draft assets. Now, as the organization looks to build a roster capable of competing in the Eastern Conference, its next challenge could be finding a way to improve the team without sacrificing their remaining future assets.

Toronto's front office, led by Bobby Webster, faces a complex situation. The Raptors have an expensive core, minimal salary cap flexibility, and fewer attractive trade assets available than other competing teams, making potential follow-up trades far more challenging than the Leonard deal itself.

The First Apron Leaves Little Room for Error

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster speaks to the media during Media Day at Scotiabank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors' financial situation is one of their biggest obstacles. Toronto is carrying approximately $208 million in team salary for the 2026-27 season, putting it above the luxury tax threshold and leaving less than $1 million below its first-apron hard cap of approximately $209 million.

The distinction between being near the first apron and being hard-capped at the first apron is important. Toronto cannot acquire additional salary that would place them above the first-apron, whenever a trade becomes available. This may trigger a situation where the Raptors need to find a 3rd team to take on additional salary to make a trade work, but that would also likely require an attached asset to move the money out.

The problem goes beyond just trades. Toronto has to maintain enough flexibility to fill roster holes and respond to unanticipated opportunities. With so little room between its current payroll and the first apron, the Raptors have limited capacity to make adjustments without first moving money elsewhere.

Raptors Salary Values Make Matching Difficult

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl talks to the media during Toronto Raptors-Media Day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most useful tools in any trade are contracts worth between $10 million and $20 million per year. These mid-tier deals, especially if expiring or on a shorter term, can help teams match salaries when pursuing a potential upgrade.

Toronto's difficulty is that it lacks an obvious, expendable contract in that range. Jakob Poeltl's $19.5 million salary technically falls within it. Still, his importance to the team's interior defense and the long-term commitments tied to his contract complicate the team's ability to move him. Poeltl’s contract is currently an albatross that would almost certainly require draft capital added to move it.

That leaves the Raptors with an awkward salary structure for trades. Their largest contracts belong to players who would be difficult to replace, while much of the rest of the roster consists of younger players on rookie-scale deals or lower-cost contracts.

The absence of a clearly expendable middle-sized contract does not make trades impossible. It simply makes them more difficult to construct, particularly when Toronto is competing against teams with superior financial flexibility or superior trade assets, whether that is mid-tier contracts or a surplus of trade capital.

Toronto Has Fewer Premium Assets to Offer

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard talks to the media during Toronto Raptors-Media Day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Financial adaptability is only half the problem. Even when the Raptors can construct a legal trade, they still need to convince another team that the return is worthwhile.

Toronto has a cache of young players who could interest rival front offices, but the organization must be careful. Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles are central to the team's future, making them nearly untouchable. Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead are both exciting young players who have significant roles in this rotation.

Allen Graves is the team's most recent 1st-round pick and seems to be beloved by the front office, leaving high-cost players like impending free agent RJ Barrett and starting guard Immanuel Quickly as the primary assets to build a deal around. However, both players play significant minutes for this team, and questions remain about their potential value in the trade market given their contractual statuses.

The Raptors' recent acquisition of Leonard has also reduced their draft capital. Toronto surrendered two future first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks in the transaction, leaving the front office with fewer premium assets to use in subsequent negotiations.

The Raptors Need to Be Patient and Precise

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter celebrates scoring a three pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these limitations mean Toronto is incapable of executing a meaningful trade. The front office can still pursue deals that reduce salary, while making significant improvements; it's just a far more challenging task.

That places a premium on identifying the right targets. Rather than pursuing every available name, Toronto needs to focus on players who address clear weaknesses and can make a meaningful contribution alongside Leonard, Barnes, and the rest of the core, because the reality is they may only have the assets for one move to bolster this roster significantly.

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