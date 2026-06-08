What Bobby Webster Extension Means For Raptors

Bobby Webster is celebrating today after the Toronto Raptors awarded him with a multi-year contract extension and a promotion to executive vice president.

In addition to Webster's contract being extended, vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager Dan Tolzman, vice-president of basketball strategy and research Keith Boyarsky, and operations vice president Tyla Flexman were also given contract extensions.

“Bobby has an elite understanding of the game and the NBA, and he’s used that to build a team that competes at a high level,” MLSE CEO Keith Pelley said h/t TSN.ca. “It’s been an exciting year for the Raptors. They were a joy to watch compete together, and with Bobby and the Raptors, we’ve seen the results, and we believe in where his leadership will take us.”

Raptors Front Office Given Green Light

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is presented with an official NBA all-star ball by general manager Bobby Webster. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

With Webster becoming the executive vice president, it's a sign that the Raptors trust his vision for the team moving forward. The organization wants more of Webster's insight since it has taken the franchise from a bottom-feeder in the Eastern Conference to one of the top teams over the last few years.

This is definitely a stamp of approval that the organization is happy with how the front office is performing. The Raptors ended a four-year playoff drought in 2026 and pushed the Eastern Conference runner-up Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

It was a step in the right direction for the Raptors, but the job is far from finished.

“We’re building something special here, and I’m proud to continue to lead the Toronto Raptors as we work towards our next championship. Thank you to Keith [Pelley] and the MLSE Board of Directors for their confidence and support. This is a franchise that’s focused on the future, and we’re ready for what’s next," Webster said in a press release h/t TSN.ca.

“This group has been integral to building the organization and shaping our long-term vision – their leadership, expertise and commitment is second to none."

The Raptors have an idea of how they want their team to look for the future, but it takes baby steps. This year marked the biggest step for the team since starting their rebuild, and it is proof that the team is on the right track.

Raptors Building Their Team the Right Way

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to get to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors have excelled in all phases of team building by picking the right players in the draft. Three of the team's rotation players in the postseason, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles, were drafted in either 2024 or 2025 and showed positive growth.

The team has also made the right moves on the trade market, acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in Feb. 2025. The shrewd moves the team has made in the past has led to the re-tooled success Toronto currently has.

In free agency, the Raptors have also made strides, signing Sandro Mamukelashvili last season to a modest $2.6 million deal before he popped off for the best year of his career.

In addition, the team has put the right coaching staff together to develop the young players on the roster with Scottie Barnes as the forefront of this movement. Barnes is only getting better and he is emerging as a true focal point of a playoff contender. The more he grows, the more likely the Raptors can fulfill their vision as a championship threat.

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