RJ Barrett Makes Stance Clear on Raptors Extension Talks

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett is entering arguably the most pivotal season of his career for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, where he is set to make $29.6 million. Barrett wants to negotiate an extension before the start of the season to ensure that he isn't one injury away from the potential end of his career, but he is letting his representation handle all of the business.

“I’m trying to stay here. I understand the business, but I want to stay here. I have no problem saying that,” Barrett said via Sportsnet insider Michael Grange. “I want to be here. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I don't ever want to leave. Like, I don't have any problems openly saying that.”

Should Raptors Re-Sign RJ Barrett?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett talks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. That was slightly lower than what he produced in the previous season, but that was also due to the fact that the team had Brandon Ingram last season and didn't have him in 2024-25. Ingram has been replaced by Kawhi Leonard, who just signed a two-year extension worth $115 million.

The Raptors already have half of their team signed on for next season, but they only have $37 million left in cap space before hitting that first apron. It remains to be seen what the team will do with Barrett, but if they want to keep him, they will have to be very strategic about it.

Barrett has cemented himself as a Raptors legend after his Game 6 buzzer-beater to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and force their playoff series to a Game 7. The Mississauga, Ont., native can be the team's third-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes and Leonard for this era of Raptors basketball, but in order to prove that, he has to lead by example.

“I feel like at the end of the day, whether you get a contract or not, you just keep playing,” Barrett said via Grange. “If it's not one place, somebody else will want you. You're always auditioning every time you step on the floor. So always put your best foot forward.”

Barrett is going to take this training camp and play as if he still has a contract coming. He's not going to change his routine or play any harder than he did before. He's always given it 100 per cent, and the Raptors would expect nothing less of him as he approaches a very important season.

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