Raptors Trade for Kawhi Leonard Somehow Looks Even Better Today

The Toronto Raptors are kicking off Chapter 2 with Kawhi Leonard, as he joins the team for training camp in his second stint with the franchise.

If this time around is anything like the first, the Raptors should be very excited for what's to come. Throughout the offseason, the idea of trading for Leonard had a shadow of doubt, as the league was investigating the Los Angeles Clippers for circumventing the salary cap. Now that he has moved past it, Leonard is ready to start fresh with the Raptors.

“You want to hear about the investigation.., but in talking with the NBA and PA, I think the best decision is to move forward and focus on my time being a Toronto Raptor ... I just want to focus on basketball," Leonard said in his Media Day press availability.

Kawhi Leonard Moves Forward

The Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade with the Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks. It was also revealed on Media Day that Ingram has been dealing with a partially torn Achilles, which will hold him out for the start of the season. This also means Ingram likely won't be available when the Raptors visit Los Angeles in early November.

Leonard sitting at the podium on Media Day is just another sign that he is really, truly back in Toronto. It almost feels like a fever dream that Leonard is making his return to the Raptors, but the dream is officially a reality.

Leonard's answers throughout his 18-minute conversation with members of the media suggested that he is excited to be back in a contending situation. He believes he could be the missing piece for Toronto to get back into the contender conversation, just like he was back in 2018 when he arrived in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard still has a long way to go to get back to where he once was, but it looks like he has the fresh mentality of taking this thing all the way. That's exactly what the Raptors should be hoping for at this point.

Leonard and the Raptors will now head to Quebec City for the start of training camp ahead of their first preseason game on Saturday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

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