The Latest on Raptors' Trade Rumors For LaMelo Ball

The Toronto Raptors are among the teams that are reportedly interested in trading for all-star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors have been linked to point guard trades in the past, including Ball last summer. NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to report the Raptors' current interest in trading for Ball.

The Timberwolves and Raptors have emerged as two of the teams with trade interest in Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me.



More to come … pic.twitter.com/Sf5Ik7vAj2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2026

Raptors Could Trade For LaMelo Ball

The Raptors have considered a possible point guard upgrade in the past, but they have been content with Immanuel Quickley for the past few seasons. Quickley was injured during the Raptors' playoff run against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so the team wasn't able to truly evaluate what he could bring to a postseason squad.

While Ball has not played in the postseason in six NBA seasons, he has a higher ceiling than Quickley. Ball turns 25 in August, while Quickley just turned 27. Both were selected in the 2020 NBA draft, but Ball has averaged over 20 points per game in his career, while Quickley is at 14.4.

The fact that Ball has stated that he wants to be with the Hornets moving forward means that other teams are the ones driving the conversation. It appears that the Raptors are the ones inquiring about Ball, and the Hornets may be willing to listen.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

Any trade involving Ball would have to mean Quickley comes in the return package. A trade between the two of them works as is, without any other contracts needing to be included. It's possible that the Raptors could make that swap and throw in a first-round pick or two.

The trade could be simple, and if the Hornets are getting future draft capital to swap Quickley for Ball while trying to make Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel the focal points of their roster, a deal like this could make sense for Charlotte.

The Raptors are looking for another playmaker alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, so Ball could be the piece they are looking for to take that next step as a team.

A trade for Ball could be risky, but it would indicate that Toronto is trying to swing for the fences and improve their roster after losing in the first round of the playoffs this past season.

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