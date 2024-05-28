Pacers Share Update on Olympic Availability For Young Canadian Guards
It sounds like Andrew Nembhard will be heading to Paris this summer.
The 24-year-old Canadian guard is expected to play for the Canadian senior men's national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Monday.
Nembhard had not been a part of Canada's 14-player 'core' that had made a three-year commitment to play for the national team back in 2022. Those 14 players were told they'd be guaranteed a spot on the Olympic roster should they hold true to their commitments and represent Canada whenever possible up to and through the Olympics.
The 6-foot-4 guard did represent the senior team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup but was not a member of the team at the 2020 FIBA Olympic qualifiers in Victoria nor at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer.
It's hard to believe Canada would keep Nembhard off the Olympic team despite his lack of commitment to being a part of the country's international 'core.' The Aurora native had a breakout playoffs for the Pacers, averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56% from the floor and 48.3% from three-point range. He'd likely slide into Canada's backup guard spot behind Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who are both expected to start for Canada.
As for Bennedict Mathurin, it sounds like the Montreal native won't be available to play for Canada following season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year. The 21-year-old looked like he'd be in contention for a bench spot on the Olympic roster, but Carlisle said the expectation is he'll be unavailable to play for Canada later this summer.