All Raptors

Pacers Share Update on Olympic Availability For Young Canadian Guards

The Indiana Pacers say Andrew Nembhard should be ready to go for Team Canada at the Olympics this summer but Bennedict Mathurin likely won't be cleared to play in Paris

Aaron Rose

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) blocks during the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) blocks during the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like Andrew Nembhard will be heading to Paris this summer.

The 24-year-old Canadian guard is expected to play for the Canadian senior men's national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Monday.

Nembhard had not been a part of Canada's 14-player 'core' that had made a three-year commitment to play for the national team back in 2022. Those 14 players were told they'd be guaranteed a spot on the Olympic roster should they hold true to their commitments and represent Canada whenever possible up to and through the Olympics.

The 6-foot-4 guard did represent the senior team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup but was not a member of the team at the 2020 FIBA Olympic qualifiers in Victoria nor at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer.

It's hard to believe Canada would keep Nembhard off the Olympic team despite his lack of commitment to being a part of the country's international 'core.' The Aurora native had a breakout playoffs for the Pacers, averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56% from the floor and 48.3% from three-point range. He'd likely slide into Canada's backup guard spot behind Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who are both expected to start for Canada.

As for Bennedict Mathurin, it sounds like the Montreal native won't be available to play for Canada following season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year. The 21-year-old looked like he'd be in contention for a bench spot on the Olympic roster, but Carlisle said the expectation is he'll be unavailable to play for Canada later this summer.

Published
Aaron Rose

AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.