When in doubt, turn to Brandon Ingram. The 28-year-old forward has been incredible to start his tenure with the Toronto Raptors, and in their NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, he took his impact to the next level.

Just one game after dropping a season-high 37 points, Ingram was feeling himself against the Pacers. Ingram finished the night with 26 points and eight rebounds on 11-23 shooting from the field, including a clutch mid-range game-winner to secure the 97-95 win with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock.

After the game, Ingram was asked how he approached those one-on-one situations with Pacers star Pascal Siakam, such as his game-winning shot over him.

"Well first, I knew he was in foul trouble, and I knew he didn't want to be overly aggressive. So he was at my mercy at that point," Ingram said. "I just wanted to be super aggressive. I saw he kept backing up and, you know, just kept being aggressive and getting to my spots."

BRANDON INGRAM GAME WINNER 😤



RAPTORS WIN 9 IN A ROW 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2j2maVz48X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2025

Ingram hits game-winner over Siakam

This was Ingram's first marquee moment as a member of the Raptors, as the former All-Star forward is already cementing himself as a Toronto star. Especially as the Raptors have now extended their winning streak to nine games, Ingram is making a real name for himself with his new franchise.

After the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said that he was going to call a timeout before Ingram's game-winner, but he opted to let it play out after seeing his star forward with the ball. Ingram responded to Rajakovic having that trust in him.

"Yeah, means a lot," Ingram said. "You know, he's the leader of our team. He brings the energy every single day, and he's been very transparent with what he wants on the basketball floor. So for him to let the go-ahead basket go, it's confidence for me, but it's trust. It's trust between the two."

Nov 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates after forward Brandon Ingram (3) scored the winning basket with 0.6 seconds on the clock against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This season, Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.6 per cent from the field, leading the Raptors offensively through their nine-game winning streak. Of course, the Raptors have a long way to go until they can be taken seriously as legitimate contenders, but this hot start to the season is certainly a sign of great things to come.

Ingram will look to ride his momentum as the Raptors take on the Charlotte Hornets for their next game.