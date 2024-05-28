Pascal Siakam Talks Raptors 'Breakup' Following Pacers Loss
Pascal Siakam still thinks about Toronto.
It was one of the first places his mind went following Monday's series-ending loss to the Boston Celtics. He was asked what he thought of his time with the Indiana Pacers in the four months since being traded from the Toronto Raptors in January. Immediately, he thought back to the trade and the whirlwind it's been for him since Toronto pulled the trigger and moved the two-time All-NBA forward.
"It’s been a crazy year. I came from a place where I thought I was going to spend the rest of my career there and ended up leaving there and, yeah, it’s been hard," Siakam told reporters in Indiana. "It’s been tough just going through everything and leaving in the middle of the season and just going through it a lot mentally and physically and just from everything and then landing here, the support from the first day has been incredible."
Siakam has never waivered in those comments. He's repeatedly said he never wanted to move on from Toronto, and it was only after the organization made it clear the Raptors weren't going to keep him that he realized the inevitability of a move.
“After you have that kind of breakup, it’s hard. It’s tough," Siakam said. "And then you’re coming here and I think without that kind of support I don’t know how I’d do. I’m so grateful and happy that I came to a place where I just feel so supportive and you just feel like you’re needed, you feel like you matter, and as a player that’s really all you can ask for.”
Raptors president Masai Ujiri acknowledged he could have had better communication with Siakam throughout the process. The two sides couldn't agree to terms on a contract extension and there was a breakdown in talks between Siakam and the Raptors organization that left the former All-Star in limbo.
With no extension forthcoming, Toronto felt it had to move on and turn the page to a new era with Scottie Barnes leading the way. The Raptors moved Siakam to Indiana in a lopsided deal that saw Toronto acquire Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis Jr., Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks.