76ers Rule Out Key Players as They Battle Raptors for Lottery Position
Kyle Lowry may have already played his final game at Scotiabank Arena.
The former Raptors icon will not suit up Wednesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers, missing what could have been his last NBA game in Toronto. The 38-year-old, who is nearing potential retirement this offseason, remains sidelined with a right hip injury. With the 76ers not scheduled to return to Toronto this season, this absence could mark the end of his playing days in the city where he cemented his legacy.
Lowry has repeatedly said he plans to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors when he does retire. It is unclear what his plans are for next season as he heads into unrestricted free agency following a one-year deal with Philadelphia.
Lowry is just one of many key players who will be sidelined for Philadelphia. The 76ers will be without nearly all their top contributors, including Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, in a game that carries major implications for the draft lottery. Maxey, who was reportedly nearing a return, remains out with lower back and finger injuries.
Philadelphia will also be without Eric Gordon and Jared McCain, while Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable.
The Raptors have ruled out Immanuel Quickley for rest, along with RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche. Scottie Barnes and Jamison Battle are questionable, while Ochai Agbaji is doubtful.
With Toronto holding a slim half-game lead over Philadelphia in the reverse standings, the Raptors appear committed to securing their position in the draft lottery. They are expected to lean heavily on their depth pieces and may limit Jakob Poeltl's minutes as they position themselves for a loss Wednesday night.