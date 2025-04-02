Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Fall in Shootout vs. Bulls
A play-in berth was there for the taking.
Even after an underwhelming, injury-riddled start, the Toronto Raptors remained within reach of the postseason picture. As recently as three weeks ago, they sat just four games back of the 10th seed in the East. Had they wanted it, they could have made a push.
But this season was never about chasing the fringe.
Toronto has made its intentions clear. Over the past month, the team has consistently rested core players and shown little urgency to win. The contrast with the Chicago Bulls is hard to miss. While Chicago continues to tread water in pursuit of a third straight play-in appearance, the Raptors have shifted their focus. They are playing the long game, betting on something bigger and more sustainable in the seasons ahead.
The plan has been clear since the trade deadline: take a step back now, increase the odds of landing a top prospect in this year’s draft, and start building toward a legitimate playoff push next season.
Has the path been smooth?
Not at all.
But it was necessary, and Tuesday’s 137–118 loss to the Bulls helped the cause. It gave Toronto a bit more breathing room as it tries to fend off the hard-charging San Antonio Spurs and hold on to the seventh spot in the reverse standings.
For a moment, it looked like that might be in jeopardy.
The Raptors came out firing, knocking down eight three-pointers in the first quarter alone. Ja’Kobe Walter and Orlando Robinson each hit a pair, sparking an early lead. But that was about as good as it got. The Bulls eventually pulled ahead in a back-and-forth shootout and never looked back.
Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl both played well in what has become a familiar sight: Toronto’s awkward tanking two-step. The two starters have been "rested" nearly every other game since early March, yet continue to look sharp when they do play. Neither has fully fallen out of rhythm, despite their unusual schedule.
The greater concern lies with Scottie Barnes.
Toronto’s former All-Star came into Tuesday’s game mired in a slump, shooting just 36% from the field over his previous four outings and 41% since early March, even as the quality of opponents has dipped. Against Chicago, he never found a rhythm. Barnes shot just 4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-5 from three in another frustrating performance.
Some of that is a product of the Raptors’ current environment. With nothing to play for and so much on his plate, Barnes is often left to create in uncomfortable positions. He's playing alongside unusual teammates with little spacing and no way to find a rhythm. That context matters. But so do the expectations.
This team is now built around Barnes. And if the Raptors are going to reach the next stage of their rebuild, he needs to take the next step as a scorer. The defensive versatility is there. The passing, rebounding, and feel for the game are all well ahead of schedule. But his offensive efficiency, particularly against lesser opponents, remains inconsistent.
This year that’s OK. This season has been a reset for Toronto. Next year, though, the real test begins and Barnes will need to be ready to really show what he can do.
Up Next: Portland Trail Blazers
The Raptors will return home Thursday night to play host to the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET.