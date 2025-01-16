Takeaways as Raptors Shock Celtics in Most Impressive Showing of the Season
Toronto Raptors 110, Boston Celtics 97
Offensive Flow
This is what the Raptors have been building toward.
For the past two years, the Raptors have been emphasizing ball movement and playing in rhythm. It’s a style that initially led to plenty of turnovers this season as the team worked through growing pains and built chemistry.
On Wednesday, though, something seemed to click. The ball zipped around, players moved fluidly into open spaces, and good looks came naturally. It wasn’t just one player too. Everyone shared the workload, playmaking, and creating for others in a way Toronto just hasn’t seen this season.
Scottie Barnes was again brilliant with 18 points and nine assists. RJ Barrett showed off his improved playmaking skills with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, including the game-clinching layup to put the Raptors up 14 with less than three minutes to go.
"The guys are starting to get a little bit more time with the same group of guys on the court," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of the offensive improvement. "There is a little bit more continuity. There is more familiarity with each other when teammates are going to be on the court. What are we doing? How do we need to execute? It comes down also to the willingness of our team."
The Raptors finished the night with 35 assists on 44 made field goals while limiting their turnovers to just 10. It was the most complete, impressive two-way performance from Toronto all season.
Let It Fly
It’s OK to be selfish.
That’s the message the Raptors are trying to instill this season. Nobody wants to play alongside a ball hog, but if an open shot comes your way: take it.
The Raptors came into Wednesday night ranked second-to-last in the league in three-point attempts per game and three-pointers made. It’s led to some lopsided results this season, with Toronto struggling to keep pace against the league’s best three-point shooting teams.
“We have a lot of guys (who) have tendencies to drive the ball more,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Wednesday evening. “But [shooting more threes is] something that we’re talking about and we’re trying to embrace it.”
Behind the scenes, the players are just as focused on the message. Jamal Shead revealed Tuesday that he was cussed out by Barrett for passing up too many open looks.
“There are a lot of situations that we have open shots, open looks. We are questioning, ‘Am I open enough?’ Then we go into shot fakes and we drive the ball. We’ve got to take open shots and live with those,” Rajaković continued. “Sometimes guys are feeling like, ‘If I take a shot early in the shot clock, is it going to come off like I don’t want to pass the ball’ or whatnot. We’ve got to be willing.”
Against Boston, Toronto embraced the approach.
Davion Mitchell — one of Toronto’s more reluctant three-point shooters — opened the game with a quick three on a kick-out from Scottie Barnes. Moments later, Barnes followed with a transition three of his own. Gradey Dick joined the action shortly after, drilling a quick three as Toronto jumped out to an early double-digit lead.
Boston did its thing, getting up 46 three-pointers Wednesday in classic Celtics fashion. But save for Payton Pritchard and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Celtics never quite found their rhythm.
A three-pointer from Shead in the fourth quarter stuck Toronto to a 14-point lead as the Raptors staved off the Boston barrage. Even with a cooler second half, the Raptors still got up 34 threes on Wednesday, cashing in 11 of them.
Injuries Continue
Ochai Agbaji exited in the second quarter with a right-hand injury that required three stitches, the Raptors said. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Up Next: Milwaukee Bucks
The Raptors will make a quick one-game pitstop on the road in Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday at 8 p.m. ET