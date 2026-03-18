Raptors Face Critical Five-Game Road Trip

The Toronto Raptors are heading to the United States for a big five-game road trip that will last a week in what could determine their final placement in the standings at the end of the season.

Here's a look at the five games the Raptors will play and how they fare in each matchup:

Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram defends against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The game against the Bulls might be the easiest on the trip for the Raptors, as they come into the ranch just about two full days off. They've also beaten the Bulls twice already this season, so they have the blueprint that is needed to come out with another win.

The Raptors have to avoid a potential trap with this game because they don't tend to blow teams out very often, especially on the road. It will be key on the entire trip for the Raptors to get out to strong starts so they can control the tempo of the game.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Bruce Brown dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Raptors go from the easiest game on the road trip to arguably the toughest. Facing off against Nikola Jokic is never an easy task, but the Raptors will have to do their best if they want to start their west coast segment of the trip on the right foot.

The Raptors did not face Jokic in the first meeting between the two teams on New Year's Eve as he was dealing with a hyperextended knee. Now, they will get their first shot at him, where Scottie Barnes' defence will be key towards their path to victory.

Phoenix Suns

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett reaches in to steal the ball from Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors just faced off against the Suns in Toronto and came away with a win, but the rematch on the road will provide a new bevy of challenges. The Raptors fed off the energy of the crowd in the fourth quarter, but they won't have that on their side when they visit the Suns in their annual trip to Phoenix.

Both Jalen Green and Devin Booker scored 30+ points in the previous meeting, so the Raptors will have to figure out how to contain each of them if they want to win.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors will face the Jazz in the second half of a back-to-back in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are rebuilding, so the Raptors should be favoured, but it isn't easy playing in the altitude after a tough battle against the Suns coming the night before.

Despite the tough circumstances with the schedule, the Raptors will have to find a way to overcome those obstacles in order to come out with a win.

Los Angeles Clippers

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball as LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors will finish off their road trip against their former friend in Kawhi Leonard, who is also looking to improve his team's place in the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.

The Raptors will be tired after a week away from home, but they will need to push through as they try to pick up a winnable game at the end of the trip.

Overview

The Raptors should shoot to win all five games, but coming away 4-1 would be a good run as well. Finishing 3-2 would be good, but with other Eastern Conference foes playing great basketball, it might not be enough to shake them.

Any record under .500 would be very concerning as the Raptors could slide multiple spots in the standings.

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