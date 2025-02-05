Takeaways as Raptors Young Core Nearly Pulls Off Upset vs. Knicks
New York Knicks 121, Toronto Raptors 115
Showing Fight
Down by 23 points to the New York Knicks in the second half, Toronto could have folded. With the trade deadline just days away and uncertainty looming, nobody would have blamed the Raptors for packing it in.
Instead, when they needed a spark Tuesday night, it was the young core that answered the call.
Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead was electric off the bench, rallying Toronto all the way back and breathing life into the Raptors offense that went stagnant in the first half. He found Gradey Dick with a pinpoint kick-out, trimming what had been a 23-point Knicks lead down to eight early in the fourth quarter. Minutes later, he passed up an open three to find Dick again, pulling Toronto within three with less than five minutes to go.
"What I'm seeing with Jamal is that he's really embracing the moment, and he's learning the pace of the game," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of Shead who finished Tuesday with 16 points and nine assists. "He's doing a much better job now than [at the] start of the year of playing with more pace and pushing the ball and trying to touch the paint thoroughly in the shot clock, and he's been doing really, really good job with that."
When the Raptors needed a late bucket, Shead took advantage of a Knicks miscue, slicing inside with speed for an easy layup that brought Toronto within a point.
But that was as close as Toronto would come.
A pair of pull-up jumpers from Brunson in crunch time over Toronto’s rookie point guard allowed New York to sneak out with the victory.
Ja’Kobe Walter, stepping into the starting lineup for RJ Barrett, made his presence felt as well with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He drilled a pull-up three over Josh Hart in the first quarter as Toronto built an early lead. When New York surged ahead by 20 in the second half, Walter answered with a 13-foot fadeaway jumper, then cut to the basket for an easy layup off a slick feed from Kelly Olynyk.
No matter what happens at Thursday’s trade deadline, this is where Toronto’s focus lies. Wins and losses are secondary to the growth of the team’s young core.
Against the Knicks, it was the rookies alongside Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick that proved it’s worth paying attention to.
"I think that's a testament to us," Shead said. "We didn't shy away from it, I think, we accepted the challenge. We look forward to it. I think it was really fun, we made it fun. We're young, but that's how you learn."
Rotation Notes
With Shead and Immanuel Quickley back healthy, Davion Mitchell was the odd man out on Tuesday night, falling out of the rotation for the first time in over three weeks. He had been a solid point-of-attack defender for the Raptors while Quickley was sidelined, but Toronto is once again prioritizing Shead’s long-term development over Mitchell’s playing time.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if Mitchell is moved at some point before Thursday’s trade deadline. He likely won’t net Toronto much in trade talks, but his expiring contract makes him an easy player to move if there’s a contender looking for another defense-first point guard off the bench.
In other rotation news, Jonathan Mogbo returned to the court for the first time in three weeks after an extended G League stint. He saw playing time with Chris Boucher sidelined.
“The main focus for him was really playing hard and just embracing that environment, embracing the opportunity at more minutes and I think he did a really good job,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of Mogbo. “I’m really excited to have him back with us.”
Mogbo played 23 minutes, finishing the night with four points on 2-for-3 shooting.
Poeltl Exits Early
Jakob Poeltl exited after the first half with a right hip pointer injury and was ruled out by the Raptors. Kelly Olynyk started the second half with Orlando Robinson filling in off the bench.
“He's been dealing [with the injury] for a stretch of games here," Rajaković said. "We were able to manage it and he played through some pain. But tonight he was not himself in the first half."
If Poeltl does miss time, things could get pretty ugly for the Raptors who have gone 4-33 without Poeltl over the last two seasons.
Up Next: Memphis Grizzlies
The Raptors will be right back at it on Wednesday when they play host to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. in what'll be Toronto's last game before the trade deadline.