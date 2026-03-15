Brandon Ingram Leads Raptors to Huge Win vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are getting the monkey off their back after beating the Detroit Pistons 117-106 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were trailing in the first half, but they managed to come back with one of their best quarters of the season in the third. They outscored the Pistons 34-17 to take a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter. From there, the Raptors were able to cruise to victory.

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors will now begin a five-game road trip that starts in the Windy City against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.