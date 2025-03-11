Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Topple Wizards With Lottery Odds on the Line
Toronto Raptors 119, Washington Wizards 104
Failed Tank
They’re going to regret this.
Toronto knows it too. The organization has done just about everything possible to lose games lately—Jakob Poeltl was held out for the second time in three games, and the bench is getting more run than ever.
And yet, the schedule has made tanking incredibly difficult.
Just look at Monday's game against Washington. The Raptors shot 39% from the floor, 33% from three, and missed 12 free throws. Against almost any other team, that’s a recipe for a loss.
But not against the Wizards.
That’s not to say Toronto didn’t try.
After an RJ Barrett driving layup stretched the Raptors’ lead to 11 in the third quarter, the bench took over. Barrett checked out, and suddenly the lineup featured four undrafted players, including Garrett Temple, with Jamal Shead at the helm. But a pair of Shead buckets in the paint kept Toronto from slipping too far until Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley returned.
The problem? Washington had the same idea.
The Wizards gave Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart the night off and leaned heavily on their bench in the second half, seemingly uninterested in winning.
Toronto pulled the plug in the fourth, yanking Barnes and Quickley as they’ve done repeatedly in recent games. But it still wasn’t enough. Orlando Robinson knocked down an above-the-break three off a feed from Barrett, and moments later, A.J. Lawson buried a corner three. The Raptors never looked back.
Washington dug even deeper into its bench, fully committed to the loss, and there was nothing Toronto could do.
The victory moved the Raptors to 22 wins, tying them with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. The three teams are now jockeying for the league’s fifth-worst record—and a 42.1% chance at a top-four pick in this summer’s draft.
Lawson Heats Up
The biggest bright spot Monday came courtesy of A.J. Lawson, who was virtually the only Raptor keeping the offense afloat in the first half against the Wizards. He drilled a trio of three-pointers in the first half before catching fire in the third, cashing in a trio of three-pointers in a two-minute span, pushing Toronto’s lead to double digits. The Canadian forward finished Monday with 32 points on 9-for-21 shooting with 12 rebounds and seven made threes.
"It means everything," Lawson said of his breakout performance. "I've probably been dreaming about this for who knows how long—probably since I first touched a basketball. I'm a Toronto kid, grew up in Brampton. Have a performance like this it just means everything for the city, for my family, for the country."
It was an impressive bounce-back performance for Lawson, who struggled on Saturday against Washington and was moved out of the starting lineup Monday. The 24-year-old will look to continue impressing the Raptors over the next 18 games in hopes of securing a training camp contract for next season.
Injury Updates
Ochai Agbaji is making progress toward a return and has ramped up his on-court activities. However, the Raptors are being cautious with the third-year forward, bringing him along “slowly,” according to head coach Darko Rajaković. Agbaji has yet to be cleared for contact and has not participated in team practices.
Gradey Dick remains sidelined, with another update expected in about a week. The second-year wing has started spot-up shooting and straight-line running but remains limited in his rehab.
Up Next: Philadelphia 76ers
This will be a big one for Toronto with Nick Nurse and the tanking Philadelphia 76ers coming to town on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.