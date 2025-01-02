Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Thrive in Immanuel Quickley's Return vs. Nets
Toronto Raptors 130, Brooklyn Nets 113
Playing With IQ
What a difference Immanuel Quickley makes.
Sure, it’s fair to consider the competition, but having a reliable point guard who can space the floor and create for others made a noticeable impact for Toronto. Even when Quickley isn’t launching from deep, his presence as a ball-handler with a respectable three-point shot forces defenses to adjust.
“We talked about those walk-up 3s, right? So when he's bringing the ball you have to honor him," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of Quickley prior to tipoff Wednesday. "So pick-up points are going to be higher. Now pick-and-rolls are happening higher. And now that's opening a lot of space in pick-and-roll for the roller, for Jak or for Kelly. That helps with the spacing with everybody else. Spacing in this league is paramount."
Quickley’s versatility was on full display against the Nets. He nailed a catch-and-shoot three off a Jakob Poeltl screen in the second quarter, showcasing his ability to play off the ball. When called upon to create inside, he twice converted through contact, finishing and-1s to keep the Raptors competitive early.
When Toronto needed points late, it was Quickley who led the way for the Raptors. He drove inside and found Gradey Dick in the corner for three as Toronto pushed its lead to double digits. Moments later he worked a pick-and-roll with Jakob Poeltl for a pair and then wrapped up the night with a pull-up three from 29 feet to stick Toronto to a 20-point lead from which the Raptors never looked back.
Perhaps the most significant impact of Quickley’s return was on Scottie Barnes. With a reliable point guard on the floor, Barnes no longer had to shoulder the full offensive workload, freeing him to focus on other areas of his game. For Quickley, it was still a limited performance just 18 points and 14 assists in a restricted 32 minutes against Brooklyn. But it was an important step forward as the Raptors hope to turn the page on an injury-plagued 2024.
For Toronto, the next step is getting RJ Barrett back healthy. Once he's back the hope is the Raptors can get a long look at this core and start figuring out just how good this young group truly is.
Burdenless Barnes
Quickley’s return seemed to have the biggest impact on Scottie Barnes, who looked far more comfortable without the weight of carrying the offense on his shoulders. That’s not to say Barnes wasn’t aggressive—he was—but he used Quickley’s playmaking to establish deep post position and find his rhythm early.
Against Brooklyn, Barnes exploited mismatches, using his size and strength to overpower the Nets’ undersized forwards, who had no answers for Toronto’s All-Star scorer. He showed renewed confidence in his jumper, which has been inconsistent this season, and finally snapped out of his three-point slump.
Admittedly, there was a bit of luck involved.
Barnes’ first three-pointer came on a botched alley-oop attempt to Ochai Agbaji that somehow dropped for three without Agbaji’s help. But he followed it up with a smooth step-back three from the corner and a pull-up triple—the kind of shots that have given him trouble all season.
Quickley’s return will likely shift some of the playmaking duties away from Barnes, limiting him to just 5 assists against the Nets. However, his overall efficiency and impact should improve, as he showed with his 33 performance on Wednesday, his best showing in almost a month.
No Issues for Gradey
Speaking of returns, Gradey Dick suited up after missing one game with a hamstring injury that Toronto initially expected might sideline him again on Wednesday. Before tipoff, Rajaković noted that Dick would test things out and see how he felt against Brooklyn.
How’d it go?
Dick looked sharp, providing the kind of offensive spark Toronto desperately missed against Boston on Tuesday. He knocked down four three-pointers and finished the night with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, showing no signs of being slowed by the injury.
Quickley’s return should be a game-changer for Dick too. The sophomore sharpshooter has often been tasked with carrying too much of Toronto’s three-point burden, frequently operating as the lone perimeter threat on the court. With Quickley back, Dick’s workload should lighten, and the quality of his looks will likely improve significantly moving forward.
Up Next: Orlando Magic
The Raptors will have a day off before continuing their homestand on Friday when the Orlando Magic come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.