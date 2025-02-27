Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors Lose in Blowout to Pacers
Indiana Pacers 111, Toronto Raptors 91
Offense Goes Quiet
That was rough.
Back-to-back fatigue aside, Toronto’s offense looked completely out of sync Wednesday against a Pacers team that ranks just 21st in defensive rating. After a solid first quarter, the Raptors went ice-cold, struggling to generate anything consistent against Indiana.
Take the final four minutes of the second quarter, for example. Toronto mustered just three points in that stretch, missing six shots, two free throws, and committing two turnovers to close the half.
Things didn’t get much better in the third. The Raptors turned the ball over eight times as Indiana stretched its lead to 17. RJ Barrett had a tough night, finishing with 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Immanuel Quickley couldn’t find his rhythm from deep despite adding 18 points with just one three-pointer made.
Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton had no such issues. The Pacers’ star guard erupted for 33 points, including seven threes, and effectively put the game out of reach midway through the fourth. A defensive mix-up between Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter left Haliburton wide open behind the arc, and he capitalized, pushing Indiana’s lead back to 14.
Toronto certainly missed Scottie Barnes. Without him drawing attention, the Raptors were forced into uncomfortable roles, leading to players trying to do too much.
But beyond Barnes’ absence, the bigger issue remains Toronto’s three-point shooting—or lack thereof. The Raptors shot 6-for-256 from deep, continuing a season-long struggle in that department. They’ve ranked near the bottom of the league in threes made per game all year, and if they hope to be competitive next season, that has to change.
No Barnes
Scottie Barnes’ absence Wednesday night was at least a little noteworthy given his contract situation and what lies ahead for Toronto.
The 23-year-old was ruled out with a hip contusion after playing 34 minutes against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. He didn’t appear to be in any discomfort postgame, making it somewhat surprising when he showed up as questionable on Wednesday morning’s injury report.
Given how this season has unfolded, it would make sense for Toronto to take a cautious approach with its core players. Jakob Poeltl has been given plenty of time to recover from his hip injury. Brandon Ingram has been patient with his return from an ankle issue. If Barnes is dealing with anything minor, the Raptors would be wise to take it easy on their one-time All-Star.
That said, Barnes has a major financial incentive to push through. If he can make an All-NBA team, he’d be eligible for a supermax extension worth roughly $46 million more than a standard max contract. It’s highly unlikely, but if Barnes believes he has a shot, he’d be motivated to reach the 65-game minimum required for award eligibility.
That’s where his absence raises some eyebrows.
Barnes has now missed 14 games, leaving him with just a three-game cushion to stay eligible for All-NBA. It once seemed inevitable that he’d push to play whenever possible, but maybe that’s shifting. If Barnes has accepted that All-NBA honors are out of reach, the Raptors could be inclined to give him additional rest down the stretch, especially with the league’s easiest remaining schedule ahead.
Lottery Look
Wednesday's loss will pull Toronto to within 2.5 games of the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth-worst record in the league. It should also keep the Raptors 2.5 games up on the Philadelphia 76ers as Toronto looks to maintain that fifth spot in the league's reverse standings.
Up Next: Chicago Bulls
The Raptors will continue their road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET.