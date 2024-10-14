Takeaways from Raptors Preseason Loss to Celtics
It just comes down to math.
For the Toronto Raptors, it's essentially that simple. Their inability to take and make three-point shots through three preseason games has been a constant source of struggle for Toronto's offense. It simply doesn't matter if they have the talent advantage if those talented players can't keep up with opposing three-point shooters.
Consider Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Boston Celtics, for example.
Boston was on the second night of a back-to-back and opted to rest seven of its top eight players. That left Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and a hodgepodge of G League players competing against Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, and the vast majority of Toronto's rotation this season. In fairness, Toronto was without Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk, but the Raptors certainly had a talent advantage against the undermanned Celtics.
And yet, Toronto's lack of spacing and three-point struggles early left the Raptors' regulars in a huge hole for most of the night. Toronto connected on one first-half three-pointer and finished the night with 10 threes, outscored by 24 points behind the arc.
Game Notes
- Gradey Dick had a tough first half against the Celtics and was repeatedly picked on defensively. He still has a lot of work to do bulking up and improving on that end, but after a rough start offensively, the sophomore shooting guard came alive in the second half with four three-pointers to finish the night with 18 points.
- Scottie Barnes continues to work himself back into shape and Sunday wasn't particularly pretty. He posted up Pritchard in classic Barnes fashion early and connected on another long two-point jumper in the third, but for the most part, it was a disappointing game for Toronto's All-Star. Barnes had 10 points in 26 minutes and was a minus-27 on the court.
- The Raptors cannot afford to lose Jakob Poeltl for any amount of time this year if they hope to be competent this season. Toronto was plus-2 in Poeltl's 25 minutes on Sunday and minus-24 in the minutes without him through the first three quarters until the deep bench took over.
- Ochai Agbaji linked up with Dick for all four of his second-half three-pointers and racked up five assists in 27 minutes. He still hasn't found the three-point stroke that he's been working on, but Sunday was a productive night for the 24-year-old.
- Jonathan Mogbo needs to develop his scoring package and have a better plan when he's attacking the hoop, but Sunday was a pretty solid night for the rookie forward. Mogbo had eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes
- It's hard to read into preseason games, but it was a little alarming that Toronto's rotation players were run off the court by a bunch of players who won't see the rotation for the Celtics. Toronto found itself down by as many as 34 with its regulars playing all while Boston had an Exhibit 10 player Lonnie Walker IV rack up 20 points in 30 minutes
Up Next: Boston Celtics
The Raptors will return home for a rematch against the Celtics on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.