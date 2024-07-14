Takeaways From Raptors Summer League Opener as Gradey Dick Shows Development
Summer League has arrived.
The Toronto Raptors tipped off their Summer League schedule Saturday night and while it's rarely a good idea to read too much into Summer League first impressions, there were some takeaways from Toronto's 94-69 blowout victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gradey Dick
Gradey Dick looks a lot more comfortable than he did at this time last year. His shots weren't falling, but the Raptors shouldn't be worried about that anymore. Dick looked better defensively with improved playmaking skills, albeit in a small sample size. He repeatedly finished through contact, drawing multiple fouls, and converted an up-and-under layup driving to the hoop in the first half.
"He got stronger this summer, and you can feel it in how he's playing," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said on the television broadcast. "You can tell he's doing other things, trying to affect the game in different ways and that's what you want from these players, to learn to start playing with force a little bit. ... He's had a good summer in terms of that kind of development."
Dick finished the game with 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting with 10 rebounds, six assists, and a charge in the fourth. He looked like a second-year lottery pick should look at Summer League and it wouldn't be surprising if he's pulled before Toronto's schedule wraps up.
Ulrich Chomche
Maybe the most intriguing player on Toronto's roster is the No. 57 pick Ulrich Chomche who came off the bench for the Raptors on Saturday. Physically, Chomche looked totally at home. He's huge with a 9-foot-1 standing reach and moves really well for a player of that size. He's quick up and down the court and moves fluidly on defense.
But Chomche is still very raw and that was clear in his nearly 17 minutes. He fumbled an uncontested defensive rebound out of bounds and at times looked a little out of place. He took an offensive foul setting a screen for Ja'Kobe Walter in the fourth and just didn't really look comfortable.
Overall, though, it was not a terrible first showing from the 18-year-old who had eight rebounds and two assists.
Jamal Shead
Jamal Shead is the real deal defensively.
He seemed to spark Toronto's defense early, getting right up in the face of Oklahoma City's ball handlers, and wreaking havoc. He poked the ball loose from Keyontae Johnson, sparking a transition layup from himself, and it's clear he's going to be a tough on-ball defender for the organization.
Offensively, Shead showed some promise. Toronto drew up a play to end the first half for the 6-foot point guard who showed his quickness going end to end for an easy layup. He nailed a catch-and-shoot three-pointer on a nice kick-out pass from Dick, and wrapped up the night with seven points and four assists.
Ja'Kobe Walter
Walter did not have a very good night.
Again, there's not much to read into, but Walter's shots weren't falling. He shot 2-for-8 and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the opener and finished with just five points. It's OK — for now.
Walter's motor defensively looked good. He showed the kind of toughness Toronto will be looking for this season. He'll certainly have to grow and mature, but it was a good start on that end.
Ochai Agbaji
Ochai Agbaji's lack of offensive impact was probably the most noteworthy concern for the Raptors on Saturday. Third-year veterans should dominate Summer League and Agbaji didn't really do that. He air-balled a deep two-point jumper and shot just 3-for-7 from the field with seven points.
Agbaji is said to be working on tweaking his jump shot this summer and maybe that'll come with more time over the summer, but if the 24-year-old can't exert his will against rookies, second-year players, and non-NBAers, Toronto should be a little worried. Agbaji simply needs to be a better offensive player this year.