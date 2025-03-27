Prospect Watch: 3 Potential Draft Prospects Raptors Should Be Eyeing
Toronto’s draft odds are all but set.
Barring an unexpected shift over the final stretch of the season, Wednesday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets has likely locked the Raptors into the seventh spot in the NBA Draft lottery. That position gives them a two-thirds chance of landing the seventh, eighth, or ninth pick in this year’s draft.
It is not exactly where the team hoped to be picking given how poorly this season has gone. Still, this year’s class offers real depth, and there are several high-upside prospects projected to go in that range. Here are a few names worth knowing.
Jeremiah Fears (PG) Oklahoma
The Raptors don’t have an immediate need at point guard with Immanuel Quickley locked in as the starter and Jamal Shead emerging as a reliable backup. But if the front office is focused on taking the best player available, Jeremiah Fears might be tough to ignore. The Oklahoma freshman is one of the most dynamic ball-handlers in the class, with an explosive first step, strong burst, and a herky-jerky rhythm that keeps defenders guessing. He excels as a downhill attacker, using change-of-pace moves and body control to finish through contact and draw fouls at an elite rate for his age.
Fears plays with confidence and a scorer’s mindset. He’s comfortable pulling up from NBA range and isn’t afraid to take shots from all three levels. The concern is his efficiency. He’s shooting just 28.4 percent from beyond the arc and has a tendency to settle for overly difficult looks, especially off the dribble. His decision-making also needs refinement, both as a scorer and a passer. He often relies on his physical gifts rather than reading and reacting to the defense.
Still, Fears just turned 18 and posted the highest usage rate of any freshman in college basketball. His blend of speed, skill, and self-creation gives him a rare ceiling. Even in a crowded backcourt, the Raptors could see long-term value in developing a prospect with this kind of upside.
Tre Johnson (SG) Texas
Tre Johnson is one of the most skilled shot-makers in the draft, with a deep scoring bag and the size to get his jumper off against almost any defender. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he can shoot off the dribble, come off screens, or spot up in transition with fluid mechanics and confidence. When he gets hot, he can take over a game. His footwork, touch, and rhythm are all NBA-ready.
For a Raptors team that ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting — and second worst in pull-up threes — Johnson’s perimeter scoring would fill a clear need. He’s comfortable operating without the ball and could slot in as a secondary option alongside Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.
That said, Johnson’s game has limitations. He rarely gets to the rim, preferring tough jumpers over attacking the basket. His handle needs improvement, especially going left, and he doesn’t get to the free-throw line often. While he’s flashed some passing instincts, he’s not a natural playmaker.
Defensively, Johnson has tools but hasn’t been consistent. He struggles to navigate screens, has lapses in awareness, and doesn’t generate many turnovers. Improving his effort and discipline on that end will be key.
Even with those concerns, Johnson’s scoring gravity and 39.7% three-point stroke gives him a bankable NBA skill. If he continues to grow as an off-ball threat and rounds out the rest of his game, he could become a valuable offensive weapon at the next level.
Collin Murray-Boyes (Wing) South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the most versatile and impactful defenders in the draft, with the kind of instincts, physicality, and motor that translate well to the next level. At 6-foot-7 with a long wingspan and broad frame, he switches across multiple positions, disrupts actions with quick hands, and consistently makes winning plays on the defensive end.
Even with Scottie Barnes’ development as an All-Defense level anchor, Toronto still needs more defensive stoppers on the wing and in the frontcourt. Murray-Boyles could help fill that gap. He brings toughness, intelligence, and the kind of high-IQ help defense the Raptors have been lacking since OG Anunoby's departure.
Offensively, he plays with force around the rim and has shown flashes as a playmaker. He is effective in the paint, has good vision from the post, and can finish through contact. His assist-to-turnover ratio was neutral this season, but South Carolina gave him the freedom to experiment, and the feel is clearly there. The concern is the jumper. He has not proven he can space the floor, and his underwhelming free throw shooting doesn’t instill confidence that his shot is coming along.
Even without a reliable shot, Murray-Boyles projects as a high-impact role player. If the jumper comes around, he has the potential to become a key two-way piece.