Raptors Keep Boucher & Wrap Up Deadline With Wiseman Trade
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly acquired James Wiseman and cash from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a top-55 protected second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The move carries little immediate impact for Toronto, as Wiseman is out for the season with a torn Achilles. The former No. 2 pick played just one game for the Pacers before suffering the injury.
Wiseman’s contract offers some financial flexibility. He has a $2.5 million club option for next season, with only $569,041 guaranteed if waived before June 29. The remainder of his deal becomes fully guaranteed on January 10.
Toronto will receive an undisclosed amount of cash from Indiana for taking on his contract.
A highly touted prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman has yet to live up to expectations. Over 148 career games with Golden State, Detroit, and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Chris Boucher Stays
The biggest surprise of the day for Toronto was the decision to keep Chris Boucher, despite his expiring $10.8 million contract making him a prime trade candidate.
The Raptors explored moving Boucher at last year’s deadline but were unable to find a deal. Boucher had been mentioned in trade rumors heading up to the deadline this year, but it appears Toronto was again unable to find a suitable return.
Having fallen out of the rotation, Boucher is unlikely to be re-signed this summer. Toronto will need to maintain financial flexibility with an eye on retaining Brandon Ingram.