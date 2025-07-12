Toronto Raptors’ Alijah Martin Throws Down Poster Dunk in Summer League Debut
Alijah Martin wasted no time introducing himself to the NBA.
Late in the second quarter of Friday’s Summer League game, the Toronto Raptors rookie guard delivered one of the most memorable Summer League dunks the team has seen in years. Martin took the ball just across half court, beat Javon Freeman-Liberty off the bounce, and exploded toward the rim, rising off two feet and throwing down a powerful one-handed slam over Chicago Bulls big man David Muoka.
It was a way-too-early contender for dunk of the year and the kind of highlight that turns heads regardless of the setting. The 6-foot-2 Martin showed off the elite explosiveness that helped make him a standout at Florida, where he played a key role in the Gators’ 2025 national championship run. His 38-inch vertical at the NBA Draft Combine ranked among the best in his class and was on full display as he finished through contact with authority.
The dunk capped off a dominant second quarter for the Raptors, who used their defensive pressure and energy to take full control before halftime. Martin’s finish served as the exclamation point on a blowout win for Toronto.
Later in the game, he nearly added another. The rookie guard attacked the rim again and tried to throw down a second highlight-reel dunk but couldn’t quite finish.
The Raptors selected Martin with the 39th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and officially signed him to a two-way contract on Thursday. While his role this season remains uncertain, moments like this make it clear why the Raptors were drawn to him. He brings athleticism, toughness, and a fearless mentality that fits the identity Toronto is trying to build.