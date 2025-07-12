5 Takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ Dominant Summer League Win Over the Bulls
The Toronto Raptors opened their Summer League schedule with a statement win, blowing out the Chicago Bulls 116 to 72 on Friday night in Las Vegas.
It was an impressive debut from a young group that looked connected, committed, and clear on how it wanted to play. Toronto forced 34 turnovers, ran the floor, and played with energy from start to finish.
Here are five takeaways from Game 1.
1. The Raptors are playing with purpose
From the first few possessions, Toronto picked up full court and applied pressure. They hounded ball handlers, rotated with urgency, and forced 40 points off turnovers. It was a team-wide effort. No matter who checked in, the approach stayed the same.
This is what the Raptors want from their identity. They were the 15th-ranked defence in the NBA last season and have made it clear they want to climb higher. Summer League won’t always be this smooth, but the defensive principles are in place. The energy is there and the buy-in is real.
2. AJ Lawson is pushing for a spot
Lawson is on a non-guaranteed deal but played like someone who wants a job. He finished with 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting, hit four threes, and made several hustle plays, including a third-quarter dive that set the tone. He moved well off the ball, defended with effort, and didn’t try to do too much.
Lawson knows his role. If he continues to play this way, he’ll make the Raptors think hard about keeping him around after training camp.
3. Ja’Kobe Walter showed flashes, but there is work to do
The Raptors want Walter to expand his offensive game. That means putting the ball in his hands and letting him make decisions. He opened the game with a smooth pull-up three and had a tough finish through traffic, but there were some struggles. He turned it over four times, had trouble creating separation, and didn’t finish well inside the arc.
That is part of the process. Walter is being given the freedom to try things, and the coaching staff will live with the mistakes. The upside is clear. The polish will come with time.
4. Jonathan Mogbo stood out defensively but still has work to do on offence
Mogbo doesn’t need the ball to affect the game. He finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, along with six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. He defended well in space, finished plays around the rim, and made smart passes when he did handle the ball.
Offensively, there is still development ahead. He brought the ball up in transition a few times but was more passive in the halfcourt. Toronto will want him to be more assertive as a scorer, especially when given space. But the defensive impact is already there.
5. Ulrich Chomche looks the part defensively but needs to improve his hands
This was Chomche’s first game action since his knee injury last season, and he looked solid on the defensive end. He moved well, protected the rim, and forced a couple of key stops inside. He also had three steals and showed good timing contesting shots.
Offensively, the rawness is still there. He fumbled a few clean passes around the basket and struggled to gather himself in traffic. His hands will need to improve if he’s going to earn minutes as a rim finisher, but the tools are there. For a long-term project, this was an encouraging start.