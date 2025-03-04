Raptors Announces Roster Moves to Solidify Toronto's Depth
The Toronto Raptors are keeping Orlando Robinson and Jared Rhoden with the organization, solidifying their depth for the remainder of the season.
Robinson, 24, has had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal, ensuring he stays with the team through the end of the year. The 6-foot-10 center signed a minimum contract that does not include additional years beyond this season, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy. He initially joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract before the organization opted to promote him to a two-way deal earlier in the year.
Since arriving in Toronto, Robinson has provided valuable minutes in the frontcourt. He has appeared in 17 games, averaging 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field. With Jakob Poeltl still on a minutes restriction due to a lingering hip injury, Robinson has taken on a key backup role and should continue to see meaningful playing time.
Rhoden, 25, has signed a two-way contract following Robinson’s promotion. The 6-foot-5 guard was previously on a 10-day deal and will now be eligible to play in up to 12 more games with the Raptors this season. He has only appeared in one game so far, but with Toronto’s ongoing youth movement, he could have more opportunities down the stretch.
The Raptors still have one open roster spot after waiving PJ Tucker last month. The team is expected to cycle through additional 10-day contracts as the season progresses.
With Gradey Dick sidelined for at least two weeks due to a knee injury, Rhoden may have a chance to step into a larger role on the wing, while Robinson remains a steady presence in the frontcourt rotation.