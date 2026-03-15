Raptors Face Big Test in Cade Cunningham, First Place Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Detroit Pistons at 3:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, March 15

• Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Pistons vs. Raptors on?

Pistons vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Pistons vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pistons injury report

• C Isaiah Stewart (OUT - calf)

• SF Ausar Thompson (PROBABLE - ankle)

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Pistons vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are hoping to build off their success from the most recent win against the Phoenix Suns when they have the first-place Detroit Pistons coming to town. The Raptors came up short in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, when the Pistons beat the Raptors 113-95 in Toronto last month.

The Raptors have struggled against teams that are ahead of them in the standings, making this game a difficult one for Toronto. It's the final game the team will have at home until nearly two weeks from now, so the Raptors need to take advantage of being in front of their home fans.

The Pistons are coming into the game 30 games above .500 and winning the last three contests by a combined 76 points. Granted, the Pistons played the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, the injured Philadelphia 76ers, and the tanking Memphis Grizzlies.

The Raptors should provide a bigger test for the Pistons than what they have faced in recent games, but they will still be coming into the matchup as a big underdog. In order to beat the Pistons, the Raptors will have to be on their A game because Detroit is playing at an extremely high level.

If the Raptors can find an edge in the three-point shooting department, they should have a chance to pull out a victory and make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

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