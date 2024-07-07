Raptors Announce Summer League Roster
Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Ja'Kobe Walter will headline the Toronto Raptors team at Summer League later this month.
Toronto announced its 16-man roster for Summer League that will include all the organization's draft picks earlier this month. Walker is joined by Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, Ulrich Chomche, and Branden Carlson.
Javon Freeman-Liberty and DJ Carton will be back with the organization after spending last season with Toronto.
The Raptors will have some new faces too with Jamison Battle, Dylan Disu, Joseph Girard III, Quincy Guerrier, Omari Moore, Tylor Perry, and Drew Timme set to debut for Toronto.
Timme was a consensus All-American out of Gonzaga who went undrafted in 2023. He spent last season playing for the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliate, and will give Toronto a little more frontcourt depth.
Montreal's Guerrier has joined the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal after going undrafted out of Illinois earlier this month. A 6-foot-7 forward, Guerrier showed flashes as an intriguing three-point shooter last season.
Moore appeared in 36 games for the Raptors 905 last season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Disu is a 6-foot-9 forward out of Texas who averaged 15.5 points and 5 rebounds per game as a fifth-year senior for the Longhorns.
Ohio State's Battle is a sharpshooting forward who nailed 43.3% of his three-pointers last season while averaging 15.3 points per game for the Buckeyes.
Girard out of Clemson projects as a steady point guard who averaged 15.1 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from three-point range.
Perry averaged 15.3 points and 4.4 assists per game as a 5-foot-11 point guard out of Kansas State.
Raptors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela will take over head coaching duties for Toronto's Summer League in Las Vegas.
Toronto will open its Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 13 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada.