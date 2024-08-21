Raptors Forward Shares Optimistic Opinion About Upcoming Season
The Toronto Raptors have spent the summer trying to rediscover their chemistry.
It's been five years since Toronto climbed the mountaintop to clinch the Larry O'Brien trophy and a lot has changed over that span. Only Chris Boucher remains from that group, but the 31-year-old forward said he's starting to see the makings of what made that championship-winning group so special.
"We will definitely be a surprise," Boucher told TSN 680 in Montreal. "We put in a lot of work into the summer. We spent a lot of time together, ... and that's an amazing thing. I think that's how it happened when we won the first championship with Fred and all that.
"When Kawhi came in, there was a lot of work that we did during the summer, and we got to where we need to be. So we're doing the same thing right now. And like I said, we're pretty young, so it's always amazing to see what we could get."
The Raptors recently returned from a team trip to Spain where the hope was to build team chemistry overseas. In one offseason alone, Toronto has added four new players on guaranteed contracts with Bruno Fernando likely to join them.
"Obviously for me, being there for a long time, it's a lot of getting to know how [the new players] communicate, how people know to show up every day, and be professional," Boucher told the Melnick in the Afternoon show. "I think with Scottie, I've been with Scottie for a long time, I think me and him, Quickley, RJ, we know what it takes to get there, we've been through a lot of situations. So it's really showing these kids how to get better."
The team has spent much of the summer not just working out and practicing together in an official capacity, but is trying to spend more time together away from the court in an unofficial capacity, Boucher said. It's part of how Boucher and Toronto's veterans are trying to mentor their young teammates and build chemistry as next season nears.