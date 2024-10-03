Raptors Coach Reveals Four Standouts From Training Camp So Far
Jakob Poeltl looks different.
That’s been the biggest takeaway for Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković in the early days of training camp in Montreal. Even at 28 years old, eight years into his NBA career, Poeltl is still expanding his game and looking better than ever.
“He just looks that he's in a really good shape,” Rajaković told reporters in Montreal. “He's covering a lot of ground defensively. He's doing really good job playing in a pocket pass and play making.”
The biggest difference, though, has been Poeltl’s leadership. He’s now solidified himself as one of the veteran leaders on this young Raptors team and he’s taken it upon himself to show his teammates how things are supposed to be done at the NBA level.
“He's feeling more comfortable, you know, stopping the practice and making sure that he's communicating with guys, helping younger guys as well,” Rajaković said.
RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, and Gradey Dick have been the other early standouts at training camp, Rajaković said. Dick’s defense, in particular, looks much better as he’s shown increased intensity on that end of the floor.
“He's doing better job there, obviously, with him and with (the) whole team that's going to be work in progress, just understanding amount of pressure that you need to have to make offense uncomfortable, but at the same time not doing silly things and getting easily beat,” Rajaković said of Dick.
But expectation levels have gone up since last year at this time.
Toronto has spent the summer working on improving its on-ball defense and the early returns have suggested the organization is moving in the right direction.
“I think that all the guys made progress,” Rajaković said in Montreal of the team’s defense. “I would not say that like anybody surprised me, because I did have expectations, and the whole summer we were talking about it. So I think everybody raised the level of their intensity, and I'm pleased with that.”