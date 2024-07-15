Summer League Takeaways: Raptors Continue to See Progress From Young Group
The Toronto Raptors moved to 2-0 at Summer League on Sunday thanks to an 84-81 come-from-behind victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Here's what jumped out:
Branden Carlson Can Play
Branden Carlson has been among the biggest bright spots for the Raptors through two Summer League games so far. While he didn't have a stellar shooting night on Sunday, his defense has been better than expected. He had six blocks against the Nuggets and his 7-foot frame impacted Denver's ability to score inside.
The 25-year-old nailed a trio of three-pointers in Toronto's opening game and seems to have a good feel offensively. He shot 37.9% from three-point range as a senior at Utah and it would not be surprising if he sees playing time in Toronto's rotation next season, especially if Jakob Poeltl or Kelly Oynyk miss time.
Ja'Kobe Walter's Jumper
Toronto's first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter didn't have a particularly efficient night shooting, but his off-ball movements and shooting stroke look smooth. He side-stepped into a three-pointer off the bounce in the second quarter, nailed a catch-and-shoot three in the fourth, and then iced the game at the line for Toronto with a pair of clutch free throws.
Walter looks like an active defender and while that can sometimes lead to him being a little over-aggressive and out of possession, Toronto will take him being too aggressive for now.
He finished Sunday with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in nearly 24 minutes.
Jamal Shead Continues to Impress
The big knock on Jamal Shead coming out of the draft was his 30.9% three-point stroke. It's just hard to be a rotation role player at six feet tall without being at least an average shooter.
On Sunday, though, Shead nailed both his three-point attempts and added two more deep mid-range jumpers. He hit a corner three-pointer and then used a screen from Carlson to step into a pull-up three above the break. If Shead's three-point stroke can keep defenses honest, the impact of his defense at the other end will certainly give him a chance to fight for rotation minutes with Davion Mitchell.
Ochai Agbaji's Offensive Concerns
Ochai Agbaji's offense just hasn't come easy through two Summer League games and it's a little concerning considering it's his third year at Summer League and he's 24 years old. While his defense has been very good, he needs to be more impactful on the offensive end, especially against players at this level of competition.
He had a trio of nice finishes inside but was 0-for-2 from behind the arc and pretty quiet with just six points in 26 minutes. Compared to second-year forward Julian Strawther who had 32 points for the Nuggets, Agbaji just hasn't looked like an experienced NBA player at Summer League yet.
Raptors Injuries
Gradey Dick briefly played through an ankle injury in the second quarter but did not return to start the second half. It didn't look like a serious injury, but it ended what was just an OK night for Dick who shot 0-for-5 from three-point range in nearly 13 minutes.
Jonathan Mogbo was also forced to leave early after an awkward fall injured his back. The No. 31 pick hasn't made much impact scoring, but he's been active on both ends of the floor through two Summer League games.