Quiet Center Market Could Create Opportunities for the Raptors This Offseason
The NBA's center market isn't exactly ripe with opportunity this offseason.
Save for Isaiah Hartenstein who is expected to be looking at a significant payday this summer, the market for teams looking for starting centers isn't expected to be flush with options, Yahoo's Jake Fischer wrote.
Hartenstein is believed to be looking at a contract worth $80 million to $100 million over four seasons, Brooklyn's Nic Claxton is expected to re-sign with the Nets at a similar value, and Jonas Valanciunas looks like one of the few available big men expected to sign for roughly the mid-level exception, Fischer reported.
Jarrett Allen's name has already come up in potential trade talks following Cleveland's second-round playoff loss last month, but the Cavaliers have "not been truly keen on entertaining rival teams’ offers for Allen," according to Fischer.
Raptors Impact
The Toronto Raptors certainly aren't in the market for a starting center this summer having signed Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk to multi-year deals. That said, a thin market could create the opportunity to move Poeltl should the right package present itself.
Toronto has so far shown no willingness to move Poeltl after acquiring him at the trade deadline in 2023. The 28-year-old big man showed his value this past season when the Raptors went 4-28 without Poeltl available.
That said, Poeltl has become a bit of an awkward fit for the organization. He doesn't quite mesh with the organization's young core in terms of age and his lack of three-point shooting makes Toronto's offense a little clunky with Scottie Barnes on the floor.
It's unlikely Toronto does look to move Poeltl this summer, but if the organization wants to take a step back this year in order to improve its draft odds next offseason, a Poeltl deal would certainly make sense.