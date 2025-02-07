Raptors Discuss Keeping Brandon Ingram & Implications of His Next Contract
Brandon Ingram will be re-signing in Toronto.
Just look at how the last five trade deadlines have played out for the Raptors. The organization has acquired Gary Trent Jr., Thad Young, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and Kelly Olynyk, and now Ingram. Each of them was set to hit free agency the following summer, and each time, Toronto re-signed them without much concern about losing them.
There is no reason to believe this time will be any different.
The Raptors did their homework before trading for Ingram. Teams do not give up first-round picks without confidence that a player is interested in staying. If there were any doubts, Ingram waiving his 15 percent trade kicker to help Toronto maintain financial flexibility this season should put them to rest.
Put simply: Ingram is happy to be in Toronto.
“Brandon wants to be here,” Raptors executive Bobby Webster said Friday. “Obviously we’ve been able to talk to his agent and representatives over the last 24 hours or so, and so we’re comfortable with where we are.”
How Ingram’s next contract fits into Toronto’s long-term plans is still uncertain. The Raptors currently have $137.3 million committed to nine players for next season. With the luxury tax threshold projected at $187.9 million, that leaves Toronto with $50.6 million to round out the roster.
A portion of that cap space will go toward the Raptors’ first-round pick. If they land the No. 1 selection, the rookie contract would cost up to $13.8 million. If they end up at No. 7, the most likely outcome based on current lottery odds, the cost would be $7.5 million. That figure will depend on how the lottery plays out.
Beyond that, Toronto will need to account for its second-round pick, which is expected to cost around $2 million. If the Raptors fill out the rest of the roster with minimum contracts, each worth roughly $2 million, they would have about $37 million left to sign Ingram while staying under the tax.
That might be a number Ingram can work with. Toronto could start his contract at $37 million next season, offer the maximum allowable eight percent raises each year, and structure a four-year deal worth $165.8 million. That would give Ingram an average annual salary of $41.5 million.
Reports out of New Orleans suggested that Ingram was seeking something close to a max contract, but the Pelicans were hesitant to offer it. If Toronto went that route, the deal would be worth approximately $269 million, starting at around $46.4 million next season.
Somewhere in between is where things get complicated for Toronto. One NBA agent estimated that Ingram's next deal could land at four years and $180 million, with a first-year salary of around $40 million.
If that happens, the Raptors cannot keep their core intact without exceeding the luxury tax. While nothing prevents them from doing so, ownership has historically been reluctant to spend into the tax. The only time Toronto paid the luxury tax was in 2018-19 when they were contending for a championship.
“I think we’ve always said, listen, we’re going into the luxury tax when we want to be competitive,” Webster said, remaining vague on the organization’s willingness to exceed the tax next year.
Toronto has thought this through. The organization knows what Ingram is looking for and has planned accordingly. Webster acknowledged that he does not see Ingram’s contract being an issue for the Raptors.
That said, options for clearing significant salary are limited. Scottie Barnes is untouchable. Jakob Poeltl is the team’s only reliable center and is unlikely to be moved. The Raptors remain high on Immanuel Quickley and still need him to run the offense as the starting point guard. Given the current roster construction, RJ Barrett stands out as the most logical trade candidate, with $27.7 million owed to him next season.
Toronto has time to figure things out. Luxury tax penalties are not calculated until the end of the season, meaning the Raptors have until the end of next year to maneuver below the threshold. That could mean an offseason move if Ingram’s contract is higher than expected or a trade deadline deal next season if Toronto needs to get under the tax.
All of that will be sorted out in the coming months.
For now, the focus is on getting Ingram settled in Toronto and securing his long-term deal.