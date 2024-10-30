Raptors Share Game Status for Immanuel Quickley vs. Hornets
Immanuel Quickley isn't ready to return.
The Toronto Raptors downgraded Quickley to out as he continues to work his way back from a pelvic bruise he suffered in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team annouced. The injury further depletes an already shorthanded Raptors team that'll be missing multiple key rotation players Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Toronto received unfortunate news regarding Scottie Barnes' status earlier today when tests results revealed an orbital fracture around his right eye. Barnes will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks before he'll be reevaluated by team medical personnel.
The Raptors continue to be without both Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk with no timetables for their returns this season.
Ulrich Chomche, Ja'Kobe Walter, and DJ Carton have all been sent on G League assignments and will not be with the Raptors in Charlotte.
The Hornets will be without Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and DaQuan Jeffries. Vasa Micić who had been listed as questionable with an illness has been upgraded to available.
Toronto has yet to announce its starting lineup for Wednesday, but Ochai Agbaji should slide back into the first unit as he did when RJ Barrett was injured. Expect Jonathan Mogbo to see increased playing time off the bench for the Raptors as well.
Quickley doesn't appear to be too far away from a return and may be available either Friday or Saturday during one of Toronto's two home games.
Barrett continues to work his way back from an AC joint injury and was on a minutes restriction on Monday night. Toronto will need more from him against the Hornets.