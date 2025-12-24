Why Raptors should trade this year's first-round pick

The Toronto Raptors are a team with a lot of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Raptors have numerous assets and a bunch of different directions they can go in. Their 2026 first-round pick should hold a lot of interest across the league because this year's rookie class is expected to be one of the best in recent memory. However, given the Raptors' current timeline, it may be in their best interest to trade the pick to a team that needs to rebuild.

"You could argue the Raptors have no business putting any future first-rounders on the table. That's precisely why this year's pick is here. Their outlook is just uncertain enough for trade partners to treat it as a high-upside asset," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets | John Jones-Imagn Images

Raptors could benefit from trading pick

The Raptors have their last three first-round picks all on the bench. Gradey Dick, Jacoby Walter, and Collin Murray-Boyles are all reserves for the Raptors. Add in Jamal Shead and Sandro Mamukelashvili and the team doesn't have much more room on the bench.

All of these reserves are talented players, but there isn't a clear pathway for any of them to get into the starting lineup unless an injury pops up. That alone should be reason enough for the Raptors to trade their pick. It's hard for an incoming rookie to get the right amount of playing time if there are several other young players also fighting for those minutes.

If the Raptors can package the first-round pick with someone like RJ Barrett or Jakob Poeltl, the team might be able to get a real difference-maker for the starting unit that can help them go to the next level.

The Raptors could also trade the pick further down the line for a team that's interested in having an extra selection for this specific draft class. There are a lot of different directions the Raptors can go in with this, but trading the pick offers a lot of optionality which could put the team in a better spot in the long run.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action on Friday against the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

