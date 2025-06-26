Toronto Raptors Take Collin Murray-Boyles With The 9th Pick in NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors continue to double down on defense with their latest pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Toronto selected Collin Murray-Boyles on Wednesday night, adding one of the most gifted defenders in this year’s class. The 20-year-old sophomore from South Carolina averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season and brings the kind of versatility and defensive upside that has become a clear priority for the Raptors. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he joins Scottie Barnes as a long, athletic wing with the tools to switch, rotate, and cover ground across multiple positions.
In doing so, the Raptors passed on Duke center Khaman Maluach, widely viewed as the top big man in the class and a potential top-six pick. When Maluach unexpectedly slid to No. 9, Toronto opted instead for more defensive versatility on the wings.
Murray-Boyles is the kind of defender Toronto has historically gone after in the draft. He can guard wings and bigs, battle inside, and still contain guards on the perimeter. His timing, instincts, and activity level allow him to impact the game without needing offensive touches. Toronto could deploy him as a small-ball big in certain lineups, but his best fit defensively is as a versatile forward alongside Barnes, creating a two-headed defensive tandem that can anchor the Raptors’ new-look identity.
The questions come on the other end. Murray-Boyles shot just 3-for-39 from three-point range in two college seasons and 69.5% from the free throw line. That kind of shooting profile will make it hard to play him alongside Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, both of whom are limited floor spacers. The offensive fit is clunky, especially in the half court, where Toronto has already struggled to generate consistent spacing and efficient scoring.
Still, this is the type of player the Raptors have leaned into. From Barnes to Jonathan Mogbo last year, Toronto continues to prioritize length, feel, and defensive instincts. Murray-Boyles adds another toolsy wing to that mix with legitimate defensive upside. If he can develop into even a passable three-point shooter, he could prove to be a home run pick. But that remains a big question, and his shooting development will determine just how much he can play in key moments down the line.
It’s a swing on a player who fits the Raptors’ culture and defensive mindset, even if there are fit concerns. The Raptors will look to unlock his offensive game over time, hoping his defense will keep him on the floor in the meantime.
With another versatile forward in the fold, Toronto will have options heading into the second round where they still hold the No. 39 pick.