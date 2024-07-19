Raptors Explain What They Like About Latest Rookie Signing
Jamison Battle looks like an NBA shooter.
He's 6-foot-7 with a picture-perfect three-point stroke. He converted 43.3% of his three-pointers as a senior at Ohio State last year and hasn't missed a beat in Summer League for the Toronto Raptors. It's why the organization opted to sign Battle to a training camp Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week after the 23-year-old shot went 5-for-8 from three-point range in Toronto's first two Summer League games.
“I think for Jamison the shooting is obviously the big piece," Raptors Summer League coach Jama Mahlalela said in Las Vegas. "That’s where you’re sort of seeing an NBA skill already, that's sort of lefty NBA stroke and the size that he has, that’s the alluring thing."
For Toronto, Battle's three-point shooting could certainly be helpful. The organization ranked 26th in three-pointers made last season and 27th in three-point percentage. Even in the G League, the Raptors 905 ranked 29th out of 31 teams in three-point shooting.
“Jamison has been really exciting as a player," Mahlalela added. "I think his shooting ability, is sort of like everyone can see it, but his playmaking and next-action is also really good. And then defensively, he’s got really good length, good arms, good shoulders, so he’s done a really good job with his on-ball defense.”
That's where Battle knows he has to grow out his game. His shooting is ready for real playing time, but he's lacking a real NBA-level secondary skill to get a look. He averaged just 1.4 assists per game and isn't a particularly impactful defender.
"I have to be able to defend, guard, keep a guy in front of me, and also help the team on help defense and stuff like that," Battle said. "I think the biggest translator is shooting and I think that's been shown as Summer Leauge so far, but there's still more things that I can add to my game to help teams win."
Battle will join the Raptors in training camp later this summer and likely be waived with Toronto in a roster spot crunch. From there he's expected to join the 905 for next season where he'll play alongside Ulrich Chomche, DJ Carton, Branden Carlson, and Quincy Guerrier all looking to prove they deserve an NBA roster spot.