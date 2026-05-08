The Raptors Must Target Lakers Player Jaxson Hayes in Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors should be busy on the free agency market this offseason, especially at the centre position.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes has quietly evolved into one of the most efficient vertical spacers in the NBA as he hits unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026.

While the Raptors' front office has focused on building around the core of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram, the roster still lacks a high-octane, athletic rim-runner who can thrive in a high-tempo system.

Hayes, coming off a career year with the Lakers is a low-cost, high-upside asset who solves specific schematic weaknesses.

The Statistical Leap

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun attempts to steal the ball from Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During the 2025-26 season, Hayes posted a staggering 75.6 per cent field goal percentage across 66 games, primarily acting as a lob threat and transition finisher.

For a Raptors team that often grinds to a halt in the half-court, adding a player who converts at this rate is crucial for playmakers like Barnes and Quickley.

Why He Fits the Raptors' 2026 Blueprint

Vertical Spacing for Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes is at his best when he has clear lanes to the basket or a reliable target for dump-off passes when the defense collapses.

Current starter Jakob Poeltl is a refined post operator, but he doesn't offer the vertical gravity that forces defenders to stay glued to the rim. Hayes’ ability to finish above the square changes the geometry of the court, giving Barnes more room to operate in the short roll or as a primary initiator.

Transition Weaponry

Toronto has historically thrived when they can run. Hayes is one of the fastest big men in the league end-to-end. Pairing him with a transition-heavy wings like Gradey Dick and the aforementioned Ingram creates a multi-pronged fast break that is nearly impossible to track in real-time.

Financial Feasibility

As the Raptors navigate massive extensions, they cannot afford another max-level contract. Hayes played the 2025-26 season on a one-year, $3.45 million.

While he is due for a raise, he likely remains within the range of the Mid-Level Exception (MLE), allowing Toronto to add elite athleticism without triggering the restrictive second apron luxury tax penalties.

The Bottom Line

If the Raptors want to maximize their current window, they need a rim-runner with a motor who doesn't demand touches but finishes the ones he gets. Hayes could be the missing piece for Toronto's second unit.

With the 2026 NBA Draft approaching and free agency shortly after, the Raptors' front office has a clear path to upgrade their frontcourt. Signing Hayes would be a high-reward move that perfectly aligns with the team's need for functional size and efficiency.

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