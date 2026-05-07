Raptors Trade Candidates: 4 Realistic Targets to Bolster Roster This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors are going to dip their toes in the trade waters this offseason as they look to improve their team following a first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the loss, it was clear that the Raptors did not have enough depth for the playoffs, especially when Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram suffered injuries that kept them out for multiple games.

The Raptors have to get creative with limited capital to work with, but general manager Bobby Webster knows how crucial the offseason is and should be turning around every corner to find the upgrades the roster needs.

“We’ve made incremental trades. We’ve obviously made big trades here. For those who know us here, we’re always going to be opportunistic in any trade market. It’s the reason we have kept all our first-round picks," Webster said.

"Financially, we’re well-positioned in the future to take on money if we have to. But yeah, it gets back to sort of what the profile of this team is. Do you want to double down on defense, or do you think the offense needs help? So yeah, I think that’s where we’re looking at it. It would have to materially move us ahead from a contender standpoint."

Here's a look at four players the Raptors could try to trade for this offseason:

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While Sabonis is the engine of the Kings' offense, a disappointing season in Sacramento could lead to a roster shakeup. For Toronto, Sabonis represents the elite passing big man they haven't had since Marc Gasol.

His ability to facilitate from the high post would unlock Scottie Barnes as a cutter and secondary playmaker, shifting the offensive burden away from the perimeter. While his defensive fit is a question mark, his rebounding would instantly solve Toronto's long-standing issues on the glass.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bitadze is a trade candidate who proved his worth as a starting-caliber rim protector in the tail end of the Magic's season.

He lacks the star power of other targets, but he provides a specific utility the Raptors desperately need: verticality. Standing 6-11 with a disciplined approach to drop coverage, Bitadze would allow Toronto's aggressive wing defenders to gamble more on the perimeter, knowing there is a legitimate shot-blocking presence waiting at the cup.

Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Thunder are currently flush with draft assets and young guards, which could make Topic the odd man out in a crowded rotation. As a 6-6 lead playmaker, Topic fits the Raptors' positionless archetype perfectly.

His elite vision in transition would maximize Toronto’s desire to run, and his size allows him to switch across three positions defensively. Acquiring Topic is a long-term play as he provides a high-ceiling floor general who can grow alongside the Raptors' young core.

Jaden Hardy, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy looks on during the second half against the Detroit Pistons. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If the Raptors are looking for another strong shooter, Hardy is the most realistic target on this list. Often buried in deep rotations, Hardy has shown flashes of being a high-volume microwave scorer who can create his own look late in the shot clock.

He would provide a much-needed punch for a Raptors bench that has struggled to find consistent offense. His ability to shoot off the dribble forces defenses to stretch, creating the necessary spacing for Barnes to operate in the paint.